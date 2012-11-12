(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 12 -
Summary analysis -- Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise S.A. --------------- 12-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: France
Primary SIC: Commercial Banks
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Apr-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
07-Mar-2007 NR/NR NR/NR
Rationale
The ratings on French property investment company Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise
S.A. (SFL) are supported by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of SFL's
"strong" business risk and "significant" financial risk profiles.
SFL's strong business risk profile under our criteria is underpinned by its
large, premium-quality office real estate portfolio. Worth about EUR3.3 billion
on June 30, 2012, the portfolio provides the company with solid and stable
cash flows. Other rating supports include SFL's financial policy, centered on
a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio that we calculate at about 45% (excluding its
minority stake in SIIC de Paris ), which we consider to be moderate compared
with industry standards.
The main rating constraint is SFL's financial risk profile, which we consider
to be significant under our criteria, in light of the company's ratios of
funds from operations (FFO) to debt and debt to EBITDA of about 5% and 10x,
respectively. That said, SFL's somewhat weak cash flow coverage metrics,
relative to its LTV, are partly caused by its business model, which focuses on
the low-yield prime property market in Paris. The fact that SFL has
historically generated negative discretionary cash flow, and will likely
continue to do so (after investment in a new property pipeline), is an
additional negative rating factor. SFL's ability to generate strong returns on
its continuing investment program will remain a key surveillance factor behind
our business risk assessment.
SFL has a strong presence in the Parisian office market, which demonstrated
resilience in terms of rents and values during the 2008-2009 global economic
and financial downturn. Moreover, market conditions are still currently
favorable given the limited supply of premium-quality offices supporting high
leasing activity and an occupancy ratio of 93% on Sept 30, 2012. The company's
assets are mostly located in Paris' central business district, which accounts
for 84% of the total portfolio value. SFL's retail portfolio mainly consists
of ground-floor shops in the group's office buildings, which generally provide
steady footfall and stable cash flow thanks to their prime locations. SFL is
also among the four largest owners of office space in Paris, which we believe
gives it a key competitive advantage in addressing the needs of its core
tenant base. Still, SFL's focus on the office market means that its portfolio
is generally subject to business confidence-related volatility. SFL seeks to
mitigate this exposure by limiting the share of leases expiring in any given
year to about 15% of its total portfolio.
SFL is 53.5%-owned by Spain-based property company Colonial (not rated), which
has a weaker credit profile than SFL in our view, owing to its formerly
aggressive management and its exposure to the depressed Spanish property
market. Still, we note that Colonial enjoys adequate headroom under its
covenants. We consider that SFL's corporate governance is satisfactory, with,
among other things, independent management, some board members nominated for
their recognized expertise in the French property market, and regulatory
protection against related-party transactions.
S&P base-case operating scenario
In the next two years, we anticipate that SFL's reported EBITDA will increase
to between EUR140 million and EUR150 million per year , from EUR128 million on June
30, 2012, mainly as a result of rent contributions from new leases on
renovated buildings (full rental of Edouard VII and Cezanne Saint Honore) and
project deliveries (mainly 92 Champs-Elysees and Quai Le Gallo). We also
believe that rent indexation rates should be positive over the period. We have
factored into our analysis low rent indexation rates, albeit positive, to
reflect our forecast for inflation (consumer price index) in France of 2% and
1.4% in 2012 and 2013, respectively. In line with SFL's strategy, we assume
limited asset rotation.
We believe that profitability should remain at the current level, owing to the
abovementioned buildings progressively being leased. This should offset the
loss of rent from the buildings due for renovation when the tenants exercise
their break option.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
We forecast that SFL should post a Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of FFO to
debt around 6% in 2013, owing to low yield characteristics of the assets and
the full-year rent loss from two asset disposals to French real estate group
SIIC de Paris (not rated) in exchange for new shares, although they generate
recurring revenues from dividends. Assuming that cash flow will take 1.5 years
to recover to the 2010 level, we forecast that SFL's debt service will not
recover before 2013, with adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of about 2.3x in
2013 and between 2.3 and 2.5x in 2014. We believe this level is still
consistent with our assessment of the company's significant financial risk
profile.
Our projection of SFL's adjusted LTV ratio shows an increase to around 45%
over the next two years, which remains within our guidance for the current
ratings.
We have not factored into our analysis an appreciation of the asset portfolio
value, other than invested capital expenditures (capex) until 2014, to reflect
the downward pressure that a prolonged slowdown of real estate activity would
exert on appraisal values.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-3'. We view SFL's liquidity as "adequate" under
our criteria, and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity by
more than 1.2 times over the next 12 months.
On Sept. 30, 2012, SFL had about EUR93 million of debt maturing within the next
12 months, including a corporate loan of EUR50 million and EUR43 million of
overdraft. We also estimate about EUR180 million of capex and dividend
distribution over the same period.
On Sept. 30, 2012, these funding needs were, in our view, adequately covered
by available credit lines of EUR253 million and cash and equivalents of about
EUR39 million. In addition, we anticipate the company will benefit from positive
FFO of more than EUR70 million for the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2013.
We still view SFL's good access to funding as supporting its liquidity
profile. We believe the cancellation of the planned bond issuance in
mid-September had no impact on our view on SFL's liquidity as there was no
short-term liquidity need at that time. In addition, SFL successfully rose of
EUR206 million secured financing in the form of a bank club deal to refinance
existing secured debt.
We view positively SFL's large amount of unencumbered assets, and its ability
to raise secured debt of up to 20% of its total EUR3.3 billion portfolio
(currently below 7%). We foresee that the headroom on its covenants for EBITDA
interest coverage should increase in 2013 as a result of cancellation of an
expensive swap instrument maturing in 2014. In addition, as is typical in the
real estate industry, SFL could derive financial flexibility from asset
disposals, especially in view of its high-quality portfolio.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that, despite the decline in revenues in
2011 owing to asset sales, SFL will generate progressively growing revenue
through new asset deliveries and limited asset rotation, with ratios of EBITDA
to interest remaining at about 2x-2.5x over the next two years. We expect SFL
to maintain its adequate liquidity position and a LTV ratio of less than 50%.
As we anticipated, SFL currently has less headroom under these guideline
ratios, but we do not expect further deterioration.
We anticipate that SFL's prime-quality and well-located assets will be
resilient to the threat of a prolonged recession, which could affect corporate
real estate space requirements. We anticipate this resilience because the
future supply of new or redeveloped office space in Paris was still low in
2011, and both investors and occupiers are still showing interest in quality
and environmentally compliant buildings.
Failure to achieve the abovementioned LTV ratio and an unanticipated decline
in revenues that would bring EBITDA interest coverage below 2x would
jeopardize our ratings on SFL. If SFL does not maintain these ratios, it would
imply a marked deterioration in the Paris office market, which we do not view
as likely in the coming months. Equally importantly, if Colonial attempts to
use its influence among SFL's shareholders to push SFL toward more aggressive
business or financial practices, we would consider a downgrade.
Ratings upside will depend on SFL's willingness and ability to maintain an
adjusted LTV ratio below 40% and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio higher than
3x.
