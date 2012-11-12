(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 12 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- ZAO Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank ------------------ 12-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia

Local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2

Foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2 Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Sep-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- High strategic importance for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

-- Good quality of the loan portfolio.

-- Good liquidity, including parental support.

-- Strong capitalization.

Weaknesses:

-- Highly risky and increasingly competitive operational environment.

-- Limited track record and high level of concentrations.

-- Tight margins.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings services' outlook on Russian ZAO Sumitomo Mitsui Rus Bank (SMBCR) is stable, mirroring that on the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). The stable outlook also reflects our view that the bank's parent, Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC; A+/Negative/A-1), would provide extraordinary financial support to SMBCR if needed.

Future rating actions on SMBCR will most likely mirror those on the Russian sovereign ratings. If we were to raise or lower the sovereign foreign currency ratings and transfer and convertibility assessment, it would likely trigger a similar rating action on SMBCR.

We also might lower the ratings on SMBCR if its relationship with and strategic importance for SMBC were to weaken. We consider such a scenario as remote, although it could still occur if the bank is unable to deliver adequate risk-adjusted profitability over time or if increasing operating risks in Russia undermine the parent's presence there.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Financial Institutions: Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- BICRA On Russia Revised To Group '7' From Group '8', Nov. 9, 2011