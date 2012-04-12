(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 12 -

OVERVIEW

-- Honu Finance's series 2012-4 limited-recourse secured fixed-rate notes are repackaged notes backed by a bond rated 'AA-' and a currency swap transaction between Honu Finance and Nomura Securities.

-- We have assigned our 'A-' rating to the transaction, reflecting our view of the transaction's structure, including the bankruptcy remoteness of the issuer and the credit quality of the collateral bond, and of Nomura Securities as a swap counterparty.

Nippon Standard & Poor's K.K. (NSP) today said that it has assigned its 'A-' rating to the series 2012-4 limited-recourse secured fixed-rate notes due 2014 that were issued by Honu Finance Ltd. (Honu), a special-purpose company established in the Cayman Islands (see list below). This is a repackaged note transaction backed by a bond rated 'AA-' and a currency swap transaction between Honu and Nomura Securities Co. Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2).

The rating reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date.

The rating reflects our views primarily on the following factors:

-- Our 'AA-' rating on the collateral bond;

-- Our 'A-' long-term credit rating on the currency swap counterparty, Nomura Securities;

-- The fact that interest and principal payments on the notes will be made through payments received from the currency swap counterparty under the swap agreement; and

-- The status of Honu as a bankruptcy-remote, special-purpose entity.