(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 12 -

Summary analysis -- Mitsui Sumitomo Primary Life Insurance Co. Ltd. 12-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan

Local currency A+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Feb-2012 A+/-- --/--

26-Mar-2010 AA-/-- --/--

23-Apr-2007 AA/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Primary Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (MSPL; A+/Stable/--) reflect its position as a strategically important subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group and a net worth maintenance agreement with the group. The ratings on MSPL also reflect the company's strong asset liability management, as well as strong capitalization backed by group support. On the other hand, the ratings are partly constrained by the company's moderate new business due to a stagnant individual annuities market.

The former entity of MSPL was known as Mitsui Sumitomo MetLife Insurance Co. Ltd. (MSMI). MSMI was established as a joint venture between MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (NR) and MetLife Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2). MetLife Inc. is the holding company of MetLife Group, a major U.S. insurer. On April 1, 2011, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings acquired all outstanding common stock of MSMI from MetLife Group. As a result, the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group and was renamed as Mitsui Sumitomo Primary Life Insurance Co. Ltd. as of April 1, 2011.