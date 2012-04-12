(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Mitsui Sumitomo Primary Life Insurance Co. Ltd. 12-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan
Local currency A+/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Feb-2012 A+/-- --/--
26-Mar-2010 AA-/-- --/--
23-Apr-2007 AA/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Primary Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (MSPL; A+/Stable/--) reflect
its position as a strategically important subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group and a net worth
maintenance agreement with the group. The ratings on MSPL also reflect the company's strong
asset liability management, as well as strong capitalization backed by group support. On the
other hand, the ratings are partly constrained by the company's moderate new business due to a
stagnant individual annuities market.
The former entity of MSPL was known as Mitsui Sumitomo MetLife Insurance Co. Ltd. (MSMI).
MSMI was established as a joint venture between MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc.
(NR) and MetLife Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2). MetLife Inc. is the holding company of MetLife
Group, a major U.S. insurer. On April 1, 2011, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings acquired all
outstanding common stock of MSMI from MetLife Group. As a result, the company became a wholly
owned subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group and was renamed as Mitsui Sumitomo Primary Life
Insurance Co. Ltd. as of April 1, 2011.