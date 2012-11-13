(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' debt rating to
Development Bank of Japan Inc.'s (DBJ; A+/Negative/A-1) 31st series of straight
bonds. The JPY10 billion domestic unsecured bonds, due on Sept. 20, 2022, carry a coupon rate of
0.781%.
The rating on DBJ reflects its status as a government-related entity (GRE) and a financial
institution that is 100% owned by the government, as well as our assessment of its stand-alone
credit profile (SACP). Because of its critical policy role, we believe DBJ has an "extremely
high" likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+). Based on its policy role, DBJ has a track record of extending investment
and financing expertise in areas such as community development and revitalization, environmental
conservation, and technological innovation. The bank has also instituted emergency measures to
deal with the global financial and economic crisis, and disasters including the Great East Japan
Earthquake, which are difficult for private financial institutions to manage. In DBJ's
implementation of emergency measures, it has received financial support from the government,
such as liquidity support and additional capital. However, the rating is constrained by
potential weakening of DBJ's relationship with the government over the long term under the
current full privatization plan. Our assessment of the SACP reflects DBJ's good capitalization
and limited market risk. However, DBJ's credit risk concentration to large-lot borrowers
following the Great East Japan Earthquake, which struck on March 11, 2011, has risen relative to
its earnings and capital, which we view as a risk factor. Another risk factor is the worsening
financial performance, in our view, of a large-lot borrower that has been receiving government
support.
