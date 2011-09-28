(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed SRTO Priority Sector Pool Trust 2008 (an ABS transaction) as follows:

INR261.1m Series A: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation is based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Stable) for the purchase of new commercial vehicles. As of 15 August 2011, the available credit enhancement totalled INR371.8m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR282.1m.