BRIEF-Columbus Energy to raise up to 3.0 mln zlotys in series A bonds
* Said on Monday that it will issue up to 3,000 series A bonds of total nominal value of up to 3.0 million zlotys ($748,503)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed SRTO Priority Sector Pool Trust 2008 (an ABS transaction) as follows:
INR261.1m Series A: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The affirmation is based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Stable) for the purchase of new commercial vehicles. As of 15 August 2011, the available credit enhancement totalled INR371.8m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR282.1m.
* Said on Monday that it will issue up to 3,000 series A bonds of total nominal value of up to 3.0 million zlotys ($748,503)
PARIS, Feb 7 Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday that policymakers should refrain from making unilateral comments on exchange rates, in a reply to criticism of a low euro from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Says Jan net profit at 129.3 million yuan ($18.80 million)