(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had received the final documentation and conditions on the EUR500 million fixed-to-floating-rate junior unsecured subordinated callable notes due in 2042 issued by Luxembourg-based Talanx Finanz (Luxemburg) S.A. and had affirmed the long-term issue rating on the notes at 'BBB'. The issue is irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by the issuer's parent, Germany-based insurance holding company Talanx AG (A-/Stable/--).

The rating reflects our standard notching for unsecured subordinated debt issues of two notches below the counterparty credit rating of the issuer's guarantor, Talanx AG. We have analyzed and rated the issue on the understanding that:

-- The notes are irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Talanx AG;

-- The notes are subordinated to senior creditors of the issuer and the guarantor, and we understand that the notes rank pari passu with unsecured subordinated creditors of the issuer and the guarantor;

-- Interest deferral can occur at the option of the issuer, subject to a "dividend pusher" clause with a look-back period of up to six months;

-- Interest deferral can be mandatory. A mandatory deferral could be triggered if the Talanx group does not meet the required minimum solvency margin under the current regulatory regime or solvency requirements under future Solvency II regulations; and

-- The issue is fully eligible for regulatory solvency purposes.

We classify the notes as having "intermediate equity content" under our current hybrid capital criteria. We include such securities up to a maximum of 25% in our calculation of total adjusted capital, the basis of our consolidated risk-based capital analysis of insurance companies. The inclusion is subject to the issue being considered eligible for regulatory solvency, and if the aggregate amount of included issues is no more than the total eligible for regulatory solvency. Our classification of the notes in the "intermediate equity content" category may change if the final Solvency II implementation measures preclude eligibility of the notes as regulatory capital.

The issue is due in 2042, but will be callable in 2022 and on any quarterly variable-interest payment date thereafter. The issue pays a 8.3673% coupon until the first call date. After that the interest rate will convert to a floating rate, based on the three-month Euro Interbank Offered Rate, plus a 7.056% margin (including a 100 basis point step-up), and be payable quarterly. We therefore consider the incentive to call the notes at the first call date to be moderate.

Following issuance of the notes, we expect the Talanx group's financial leverage to remain in line with the current rating level and the group's hybrid exposure to remain within our maximum tolerance for hybrid acceptance. We estimate the financial leverage to be about 24% in 2012 compared with about 21% in 2011. We expect the group's fixed-charge coverage to improve to 4x-5x in 2012 and so become more commensurate with the current rating level. We understand that the proceeds are used to refinance existing hybrid instruments.

