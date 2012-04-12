(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had received the final documentation and conditions on both issues of dated, unsecured, and junior subordinated notes issued by global reinsurer Munich Reinsurance Co. (Munich Re; AA-/Stable/--), and had affirmed the long-term ratings at 'A'. The notes are denominated in euro in a volume of EUR900 million and denominated in British pound sterling in a volume of GBP450 million.

The ratings reflect our standard notching for subordinated debt issues, which in this instance is two notches below the long-term counterparty credit rating on the issuer. We have analyzed and rated the proposed debt issues on the understanding that:

-- The notes are subordinate to senior creditors;

-- Interest deferral can occur at the option of the issuer, subject to a "dividend pusher" clause with a look-back period of up to six months;

-- Interest deferral can be mandatory if the consolidated group's or issuer's regulatory capital is not sufficient to cover minimum regulatory capital requirements; and

-- The issues are structured to be eligible for regulatory solvency purposes.

We expect to classify the notes as having "intermediate equity content" under our hybrid capital criteria. We include such securities up to a maximum of 25% in our calculation of total adjusted capital, which forms the basis of our consolidated risk-based capital analysis of insurance and reinsurance companies. The inclusion is subject to the issues' being considered eligible for regulatory solvency, and if the aggregate amount of included issues is no more than the total eligible for regulatory solvency. Our classification of the notes in the "intermediate equity content" category may change if the final Solvency II implementation measures preclude eligibility of the notes as regulatory capital.

The instruments have a tenor of 30 years, but will be callable 10 years after issuance and on any quarterly variable-interest payment date thereafter. The coupons for both instruments will remain fixed until the first call date, with a 6.25% coupon for the euro-denominated instrument and a 6.625% coupon for the British pound sterling-denominated instrument. After that, the interest rate will convert into a floating rate based on the respective three-month interbank offered rates, plus a 3.95% margin (including 100 basis points step-up), and be payable quarterly. We therefore consider the incentive to call the proposed notes after 10 years to be moderate.

We understand that Munich Re issued these instruments to take advantage of current financing conditions and to repurchase some of its outstanding hybrid instruments. We expect Munich Re's financial leverage and fixed-charge coverage ratios to remain well within tolerances that are consistent with our credit ratings on Munich Re.

