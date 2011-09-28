(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28- Fitch Ratings has upgraded DA Program Oct09-I's (an ABS transaction) second loss credit facility (SLCF) and affirmed its purchaser payouts as follows:

INR107.9m SLCF: upgraded to 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Positive

INR510.6m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade and the Positive Outlook of the SLCF reflect that the 90 days past due delinquencies are well within Fitch's initial base case assumption as well as the amortisation of the pool, leading to adequate credit enhancement cover commensurate with the new rating level. The affirmation of purchaser payout is based on the adequate available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)/Outlook Stable) for the purchase of new commercial vehicles. As of 15 August 2011, the available credit enhancement totalled INR221.6m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR524.2m.

According to the payout report of 15 August 2011, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 2.44% of the original pool principal and 4.65% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 52.4% of the original pool balance remains outstanding as of July 2011.