(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed STFCL's New CV - Dec 08 Assignment (an ABS transaction) as follows:

INR535.5m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation is based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Stable) for the purchase of new commercial vehicles. As of 15 August 2011, the available credit enhancement totalled INR399.5m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR572.3m.

According to the payout report of 15 August 2011, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 2.95% of the original pool principal and 10.31% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 28.6% of the original pool balance remains outstanding as of July 2011.