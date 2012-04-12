(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 12 -

OVERVIEW

-- Although delinquencies and defaults are low in BBVA-3 FTPYME, obligor concentration in our view makes the transaction sensitive to obligor credit quality deterioration, which could ultimately result in principal losses for the class C notes.

-- Following our analysis, we have lowered our rating on the class C notes, and affirmed our ratings on the class A2(G) and B notes.

-- The collateral comprises a portfolio of loans made to Spanish SMEs, originated and serviced by BBVA.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit rating on BBVA-3 FTPYME, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class C notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A2(G) and B notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our review of the composition and credit quality of the underlying collateral, and structural features of the transaction--taking into account the latest data provided by the transaction's trustee, Europea de Titulizacion.

We have taken today's rating actions in light of what we consider to be the stable performance to date of the underlying collateral, but also risks due to obligor concentration. These factors have made this transaction sensitive to top obligors' credit deterioration. Additionally, the transaction's lack of structural features has reduced the class C notes' credit enhancement level, which could leave them undercollateralized and cause principal losses.