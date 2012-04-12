(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded DECO 11 - UK Conduit 3 plc's (DECO 11) commercial mortgage-backed notes due January 2020, as follows:

GBP178.2m class A1-A (XS0279810468) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP71.1m class A1-B (XS0279812597) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative

GBP43.5m class A2 (XS0279814452) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

GBP26.3m class B (XS0279815426) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 75%

GBP36.2m class C (XS0279816580) downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%

GBP28.3m class D (XS0279817398) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%

The downgrades are driven primarily by Fitch's concerns over the largest loan in the portfolio, the Mapeley loan (56% of the overall portfolio). With exposure to this poor quality loan potentially back-ended, the possibility of prolonged pro rata note repayment threatens to weaken credit enhancement in the structure, thus compounding the reasons for the downgrade.

The Mapeley loan is secured by 24 office properties located across the UK, typically in secondary locations and in some cases of below average quality. Since closing, portfolio income has fallen some 30%, while vacancy has risen. A 2008 revaluation prepared on behalf of the sponsor reported a value decline of 14%. Fitch believes that current portfolio value is significantly below the 2008 estimate. Following the revaluation in 2008, the primary servicer (Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, rated 'CPS2-') agreed to waive the loan-to-value (LTV) covenant until the July 2012 interest payment date in return for a full cash sweep. While this has amortised the loan by around GBP11m, in Fitch's opinion the loan remains in negative equity.

Projecting the portfolio's future performance is difficult as the condition of the collateral has not been advertised to Fitch. Neither is the agency in receipt of updated information regarding the sponsor's strategy regarding re-letting and general portfolio stabilisation. On the assumption that the sponsor's commitment to this portfolio is correlated with its equity, there are grounds to be concerned with asset management, particularly in light of impending lease expiries.

Several of the assets are large offices formerly occupied by public sector institutions on long leases. Two of the properties, accounting for about 7% of space, are completely vacant, with a further three reporting vacancy between 30% and 54%. Indeed most of the vacant space is attributable to public sector institutions vacating, reflecting a trend that is likely to continue given public sector austerity measures underway in the UK. Based on information available at closing, including the original valuation report, many properties are in weak locations that would struggle to appeal to a broad range of tenants. Without an improvement in lettings, Fitch expects the interest coverage ratio to fall to below the covenanted 1.25x by the end of 2012, although it is not clear whether this will lead to the transfer of the loan to special servicing and therefore some level of external intervention.

Besides Mapeley, the portfolio is made up of 11 much smaller loans, four of which contribute between 6% and 10% of the current balance each, with the remaining seven contributing no more than 2%. While the value of better quality UK commercial properties has generally recovered some of the sharp declines of 2008/2009, many of the assets securing these loans - being secondary in quality - are unlikely to have mirrored this trend since the time of the last rating action.

As long as no sequential pay trigger is breached, principal from all but two small loans will be returned to noteholders in a non-sequential manner. Mapeley has bespoke note pay-down rules, while the other nine contribute note principal on a fully pro rata basis. One sequential pay trigger is for cumulative defaults to exceed 15% of the original balance. Currently, 12.3% of the pool is in default (Wildmoor Northpoint Limited, CPI Retail Active Management, The Mill and Paladru) and this will increase to 14.2% if St Christopher Nottingham Limited Partnership defaults at maturity (20 April 2012).

The trigger will almost certainly be breached over the life of the deal, but not necessarily before the next batch of loans mature (through until October 2013). This batch include most of the (few) loans which have a decent chance of paying off in full. For senior noteholders, by prolonging non-sequential pay, full repayment of these loans would be a worse outcome than a modest loan loss. As Fitch cannot rely on the deal promptly reverting to sequential pay, some redemption funds may be effectively lost from senior noteholders, prolonging their exposure to Mapeley, the last to mature. The prospect of senior exposure to a single poor quality loan is reflected in the severity of negative rating action for senior bondholders.