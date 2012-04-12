BRIEF-Bank of Palestine FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit attributable to shareholders $51 million versus $43.1 million year ago
Apr 12 STORM 2012-II B.V.
* Moody's assigns definitive ratings to six classes of RMBS notes issued by STORM 2012-II B.V.
* FY consol net profit attributable to shareholders $51 million versus $43.1 million year ago
SEOUL, Feb 13 The investment arm of South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest pension fund, has seen a sharp rise in the number of staff resigning since it announced plans to move to a city 200 km from Seoul by the end of this month.
* Says a Japan-based firm to acquire 6.2 percent voting rights in the co on Feb. 13