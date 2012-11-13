(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ----------------- 13-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Taiwan

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Rationale

The ratings on Taiwan-based Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reflect the insurer's strong business franchise and market position in Taiwan's life insurance market, strong liquidity profile, and satisfactory operating performance. The ratings also reflect a degree of implicit support from its parent company group, Fubon Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (Fubon FHC; BBB+/Negative/A-2, cnA+/cnA-1), given the insurer's core status to the group. However, Fubon Life's mediocre capitalization by international standards and somewhat aggressive investment strategy compared to local peers' partly offset these strengths.

We expect Fubon Life to maintain its strong business franchise and competitive market position in Taiwan's life insurance market. As one of the top three life insurers in Taiwan in terms of total assets and premiums written, the company commands market shares of about 19% in terms of total premiums and first-year premium equivalent in the first half of 2012. Diversified distribution channels and good brand recognition helped the insurer to sustain its current market shares and generate new business opportunities in Taiwan's highly competitive environment.

Fubon Life is likely to maintain its strong liquidity profile supported by its liquid asset portfolio, good cash flows from new business, and consistently stable persistency of in-force policy over the next one to two years. We also believe the insurer will be able to absorb moderate persistency volatility over the same period. Fubon Life's cash, short-term equities, and domestic government bonds account for about 43% of its total investment portfolio or 45% of total liability reserves as of June 2012. New business growth is supported by cross-selling through group affiliates, wide distribution channels, as well as the insurer's strong sales culture and the ability of its tied agents.

We expect the company to maintain its stable and satisfactory operating performance, despite that it may be susceptible to the current difficult operating environment and global capital market volatility. Fubon Life's return on average assets (ROAA) ranged between 0.5%-0.6% in the period 2010 to September 2012. The results outperformed the industry average of negative 0.2% in 2011 and 0.0% in the first half of 2012. This good performance is supported by the insurer's strong top-line growth, good mortality surplus as a buffer for losses, and good investment return. The insurer's average liability costs continued to shrink up until the first half of 2012, supported by Fubon Life's strong new business growth. However, we expect the narrowing of the insurer's negative spread (the difference between the average liability rate and average investment return) to slow similar to its peers, amid its product shift to long-term traditional policies and the potential impact on the insurer's investment return given global capital markets uncertainty. Nonetheless, we believe the negative spread will gradually dilute through the company's new business momentum.

Fubon Life is a core member of the Fubon FHC group, one of the larger financial groups in Taiwan. The insurer fits well into the group's strategic direction to provide one-stop shopping services to the group's wide customer base. Fubon Life is highly integrated with the group in terms of marketing channels, risk alignment and group resources. This supports our view that the group will provide financial support to the insurer when needed.

We view Fubon Life's capitalization as mediocre by international standards and a major constraint to the insurer's financial profile. We base this on our view of the insurer's fast balance sheet growth and the legacy high guaranteed rate on its in-force book relative to the current low interest rate environment in Taiwan. Fubon Life's capitalization has deteriorated according to Standard and Poor's capital model output in the past year due to high base growth, despite adequate capital accumulation from its satisfactory operating performance. The ratio of shareholders' funds to non-linked liabilities has also dropped to 6.8% as of the end of June 2012 compared to 9.1% as of the end of 2009. This is despite the fact that the ratio has returned back to 9.2% as of the end of September 2012 following a rebound in the insurer's unrealized gain for available-for-sale (AFS) position and reclassification of bond investments from hold-to-maturity to AFS.

The insurer's investments are composed of higher market risk and concentration risks, though we expect the company's risk profile to remain adequate with the support of its adequate market risk management. Fubon Life has a higher risk appetite for equity investments than its peers'. The insurer's ratio of equity investment to total shareholders' equities was 1.66x as of the end of June 2012, which is higher than that of its regional peers. Equity investments now account for about 10% of Fubon Life's investment portfolio (excluding linked assets). The insurer remains active in equity investment, despite its efforts to increase its high yield and low beta position. In addition, the company is still exposed to a degree of concentration risk, as indicated by a few of its top investments each accounting for more than 10% of its capital as of June 2012.

Enterprise risk management

Fubon Life's enterprise risk management is adequate with an established framework in our view. As a core member of the Fubon FHC group, the insurer's risk management is supervised by its parent and supported by the group's resources. The insurer's risk controls are generally adequate for most risk categories and aligned with the group. The group has taken efforts to consolidate insurance risks with Fubon Life on a bottom-up approach. In our view, asset liability mismatch risks and more aggressive market risks in terms of risk appetite are the two key risk factors of Fubon Life.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects Fubon Life's pressured capitalization given its previous higher-than-industry average growth. The outlook also takes into account potential earnings volatility due to the company's dependence on trading gains, which is sensitive to the macro economy. Nonetheless, we expect Fubon Life to maintain its competitive position in Taiwan's life insurance industry and remain a core member to the Fubon FHC group. As such, the ratings on Fubon Life move in tandem with the ratings on the group's consolidated profile. We expect the Fubon FHC group to maintain a satisfactory and diversified business stream due to its strong market position in most financial sectors including banking, life insurance, property & casualty insurance, and securities industries. We also expect the group to maintain its strong liquidity profile and adequate capitalization over the next one to two years.

We may revise the outlook back to stable if the Fubon FHC group enhances the capitalization of the group and its key subsidiaries, particularly Fubon Life, to an adequate level by international standards. Conversely, we may lower ratings on the Fubon FHC group if the group and its key subsidiaries' capitalization or core earning profitability deteriorates due to aggressive expansion, unforeseen capital market volatility, or significant increase in credit costs. In addition, we may also lower the ratings on Fubon Life if its strategic importance diminishes.

