(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and outlook on Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Ltd. (HKT: BBB/Stable/--; cnA) are not immediately affected by the proposed issue of about US$300 million in guaranteed notes by PCCW Capital No. 4 Ltd. The notes will be guaranteed by HKT's parent, PCCW Ltd. (not rated). In our view, the fund-raising will not immediately affect the parent's financial risk profile because PCCW currently plans to maintain the proceeds on its balance sheet. It also has no imminent plan to use the proceeds for material investments. PCCW Capital No. 4 Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PCCW Ltd.

We continue to take a consolidated view of the PCCW group when analyzing HKT's credit profile. Accordingly, our rating on HKT could come under downward pressure if the PCCW group's growth strategy and financial policies become more aggressive, causing its business and financial risk profiles to deteriorate. At the end of 2011, HKT had a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.3x compared with 3.5x for PCCW. We expect the companies to maintain this ratio at or below 3.5x, after netting off surplus cash. Our expectation assumes no material change in PCCW's business risk profile, which could arise from material investment in new, higher-risk businesses