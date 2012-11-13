(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three classes of Titan Japan, Series 1 GK notes, due
November 2012 and simultaneously withdrawn the ratings due to tranche default. The transaction
is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as listed below.
JPY1.3bn* Class B notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; rating withdrawn; Recovery Estimate
NC
JPY11.8bn* Class C notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; rating withdrawn; Recovery Estimate
NC
JPY11.7bn* Class D notes downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; rating withdrawn; Recovery Estimate
NC
*as of 13 November 2012
The downgrade of the class B to D notes reflects the failure of the issuer to redeem the
notes in full by the legal final maturity on 13 November 2012. Since the previous rating action
in July 2012, the sales of all of the then remaining 10 underlying properties have been settled,
leading to the full repayment of the class A notes in August 2012.
Fitch will no longer calculate the Recovery Estimate for this transaction following the
withdrawal of the ratings.
At closing, the notes were backed by six loans ultimately secured by 43 real estate
properties in Japan. All of the underlying properties were sold by end-July 2012.
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for this transaction.