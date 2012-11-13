(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 13 -
Summary analysis -- Hyakugo Bank Ltd. ----------------------------- 13-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
13-Mar-2002 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that the issuer credit rating (ICR) on
Hyakugo Bank Ltd. (A/Negative/A-1), which incorporates one notch of government
support, may be lowered if we lower the sovereign rating on Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+).
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services may consider negative rating actions if the
sovereign rating on Japan is lowered, or if it sees a high likelihood for the
bank's risks to materially increase against its capitalization and
profitability, causing its asset quality to deteriorate. In our view, a
downgrade trigger for Hyakugo Bank would be a decline to below 7% in our
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the bank coupled with our view that it
will likely remain at that level for a long time. We may also consider
lowering the ratings on Hyakugo Bank if we believe that it is incapable of
preventing further declines in its profitability. Conversely, we may revise
upward its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and the rating outlook if the
bank's core profitability, which would act as a buffer against increased
credit costs, improves beyond our assumptions and strengthens its financial
base.
In our base-case scenario for Hyakugo Bank, we have incorporated the risk of
an increase of about one percentage point in the bank's nonperforming loan
(NPL) ratio, in light of the scheduled expiration of the Small and Midsize
Enterprises (SME) Finance Facilitation Act. We also expect the bank's
profitability to remain at a slightly low level.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's ratings on Hyakugo Bank reflect its "adequate" business
position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average"
funding, "strong" liquidity, as well as a "moderately high" likelihood to
receive extraordinary government support, if necessary. The SACP on Hyakugo
Bank is 'a-'.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the
starting point in assigning an ICR. Our anchor SACP for a bank operating only
in Japan is 'a-'. The BICRA score is first informed by our evaluation of
economic risk. We view Japan as a developed and diverse economy with strong
net external balance, which offsets the high level of government debt, and
limited fiscal flexibility. With regard to industry risk, the banking sector
is underpinned by a high and stable share of core deposits in funding and
prudent regulatory monitoring. On the other hand, we consider the banking
sector as fragmented with overcapacity, and those factors are evidenced by
generally low earnings capacity.
Standard & Poor's assesses Hyakugo Bank's business position as "adequate." The
bank maintains a strong customer base in Mie Prefecture. In comparison with
Japan's 64 regional banks, Hyakugo Bank is a midsize regional bank in terms of
assets, holding approximately JPY4.5 trillion in total consolidated assets as of
March 31, 2012. Nevertheless, it is the largest among banks based in Mie
Prefecture, whose prefectural economy is almost comparable to Vietnam's GDP.
It has long maintained stable earnings, underpinned by its local market share
(33% of deposits and 27% of loans at the end of March 2011), which places it
far ahead of its competitors. On a nationwide basis, however, its customer
base is limited, and its operations are concentrated in a specific
geographical area. Hyakugo Bank continues to focus on retail lending--loans to
small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and housing loans--and maintains a
prudent business policy.
Hyakugo Bank's capital and earnings are "adequate," in our view. We expect the
RAC ratio--which we consider to be the main indicator of a company's financial
standing and value in our credit quality analysis--to move within a range
between about 9.5% and 10.0% over the next 18 months or so, which is adequate
by global comparison. However, we believe the bank's core net operating
profit, which is an indicator of basic profitability, may inch down because
its loan interest margin has been shrinking amid limited loan demand and
intensifying competition. In addition, the SME Finance Facilitation Act, which
has been supporting the SMEs' credit quality, is set to expire in March 2013.
Given that SME loans generally account for a high percentage of regional
banks' total lending, their NPL ratio may rise on the expiration of the
legislation. The regional banks could subsequently see an increase in credit
costs over the next 18 months or so. Standard & Poor's base-case scenario for
Hyakugo Bank incorporates the risk of an increase of about one percentage
point in the bank's NPL ratio as a result of the expiration of the Act. Under
this scenario and in light of the bank's coverage ratio and other factors, we
expect an increase in the bank's credit costs to be limited. Nevertheless, if
domestic economic growth substantially slows due to increased uncertainty in
the global economy, Hyakugo Bank's asset quality may worsen beyond our
assumptions if the earnings of its corporate borrowers deteriorate. SMEs are
regional banks' main customers and they are particularly susceptible to
business cycles, compared with large corporations. As such, the impact of
economic changes on Hyakugo Bank's asset quality remains a key factor in our
analysis of its credit quality.
Standard & Poor's assesses the bank's risk position as "adequate." We expect
Hyakugo Bank to maintain an adequate risk management system based on our
assumption that the bank's risk position or volume of risk assets, such as
loans, will not change materially for the next one to two years. As of March
31, 2012, the bank's net NPL ratio stood at 2.4%, up 0.5 percentage point from
the average among rated regional banks. In the past five years, Hyakugo Bank's
annual ratio of credit costs exceeded our normalized loss ratio, which was
calculated when Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapsed in fiscal 2008 (ended
March 31, 2009). However, Hyakugo Bank's financial results, including losses,
have been generally stable compared with those of major banks because its loan
portfolio mainly consists of SME loans and housing loans, which are
diversified into small lots. In addition, its investment banking and trading
businesses are limited, and thus, the degree of operational complexity is low.
Compared with its international peers, however, Hyakugo Bank assumes a greater
volume of interest rate risk relative to its Tier 1 capital and core net
operating profit. This is because, in recent years, its growing deposits have
fueled a material increase in bond investments. Therefore, Standard & Poor's
believes the bank's financial standing is susceptible to interest rate
fluctuations.
Hyakugo Bank's funding is "average" and its liquidity is "strong," in our
view. The main funding source is its stable core deposit base, which is
diversified into small lots. The bank has secured a high level of deposits,
thanks to a strong customer base. As such, its liquidity risk is low, in our
opinion. The bank is immune to changes in the funding market conditions
because it covers all lendable funds with its deposits; its loan-to-deposit
ratio stood at 62% as of March 31, 2012. Funds that were raised through
corporate bond issuance and borrowing amount to JPY61.7 billion, which is small
compared with its outstanding deposits of JPY4 trillion. Excess funds are mainly
invested in assets with relatively high liquidity, including government and
municipal bonds. Individual deposits, which are generally more diversified
than corporate deposits, account for 73% of the bank's total deposits
(yen-denominated liquid deposits), making Hyakugo Bank's deposit base highly
stable.
The long-term counterparty credit rating on Hyakugo Bank is one notch higher
than the SACP, reflecting our view that the bank is likely to receive
extraordinary government support if necessary. Standard & Poor's determines
the likelihood of government support based on the bank's systemic importance
within the country where it is located, and the government's tendency to
support banks. We assess Hyakugo Bank as one with "moderate" systemic
importance in Japan, and we consider the tendency of government as "highly
supportive." As a result, we view the likelihood of government support to
Hyakugo Bank as "moderately high," which is the second-highest assessment on a
four-degree scale.
