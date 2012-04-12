(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 12 -

Summary analysis -- Swisscom AG ----------------------------------- 12-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Telegraph & other

communications

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jun-2009 A/-- A/--

12-Mar-2007 A-/-- A-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Swisscom AG are supported by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the group's strong business risk profile, underpinned by its very solid domestic position as the leading integrated provider of telecommunications services in Switzerland. Swisscom posts high margins and consistently generates robust free operating cash flow (FOCF). These strengths are mitigated by the weakening performances and positioning of the Italian subsidiary Fastweb and the ensuing exposure to currency translation risks, and the limited growth prospects of the Swiss telecoms market as a result of increasing market saturation. Our assessment of the group's financial risk profile as intermediate is also a rating constraint. Our view balances Swisscom's conservative financial policy with some lack of flexibility on the shareholder distribution policy and an increasing divergence between reported and Standard & Poor's adjusted ratios.

We factor into the long-term rating on Swisscom one notch of uplift from our 'a-' assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), to reflect our view that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Swiss government (Swiss Confederation, (unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Swisscom should it encounter periods of financial distress.