(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 12 -
Summary analysis -- Swisscom AG ----------------------------------- 12-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Telegraph & other
communications
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jun-2009 A/-- A/--
12-Mar-2007 A-/-- A-/--
Rationale
The ratings on Swisscom AG are supported by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment
of the group's strong business risk profile, underpinned by its very solid domestic position as
the leading integrated provider of telecommunications services in Switzerland. Swisscom posts
high margins and consistently generates robust free operating cash flow (FOCF). These strengths
are mitigated by the weakening performances and positioning of the Italian subsidiary Fastweb
and the ensuing exposure to currency translation risks, and the limited growth prospects of the
Swiss telecoms market as a result of increasing market saturation. Our assessment of the group's
financial risk profile as intermediate is also a rating constraint. Our view balances Swisscom's
conservative financial policy with some lack of flexibility on the shareholder distribution
policy and an increasing divergence between reported and Standard & Poor's adjusted ratios.
We factor into the long-term rating on Swisscom one notch of uplift from our 'a-' assessment
of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), to reflect our view that there is a "moderate"
likelihood that the Swiss government (Swiss Confederation, (unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Swisscom should it encounter periods of
financial distress.