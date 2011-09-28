(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Indian Bank's (SIB) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A+(ind)' with Stable Outlook. SIB's INR2.65bn lower Tier 2 debt has also been affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'.

SIB's rating reflects its well-established franchise in its home state of Kerala that accounted for 30% of loans and 41% of deposits at end-March 2011. In particular, the bank's network of 361 branches in Kerala has helped build a stable funding profile through customer deposits. Fitch, however, notes growing high single-name loan concentrations, including to state utility boards with weak financial profiles, as well as low capitalization compared with regional peers.

SIB's reported gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio reduced to 1.1% in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) from 3.9% in FY07. While an improved economic environment helped stem incremental NPLs and led to higher recoveries, another contributing factor was a higher proportion of retail loans (including gold loans), where delinquencies have so far been low. However, such loans may now come under pressure from rising interest rates and volatile gold prices. Fitch also notes the bank's exposure to state government-controlled electricity boards which constitute around 7% of total loans. While these exposures are largely state-guaranteed, the entities are incurring cash losses and remain a considerable threat to asset quality.

SIB's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 11.3% at FYE11, which is somewhat lower than that of its regional peers'. However, the bank intends to raise common equity of up to 55% of its current equity base during FY12, which provides some comfort, particularly in light of its above-average growth plans.

Funding has been relatively stable for the bank as a small share of low-cost current account-savings account (CASA) deposits (FY11: around 21.5% of total deposits) is supported by its substantial non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit franchise (12% of total deposits). Retail deposits account for around three-quarters of total term deposits; this lends stability when compared with the volatile bulk deposits, currently manageable at 24% of total term deposits. While the share of bulk deposits could increase further with asset growth, the likelihood of a sharp increase is low given management's financial conservatism.

Profitability has been largely range-bound (return on assets: hovering around 1%) as downward pressure on margins - due to intense competition and higher funding costs - has been largely mitigated by a fairly sticky deposit base and manageable credit cost. Fitch expects profitability to remain somewhat volatile over the near-term, as rising interest rates are likely to push up funding costs faster than loan yield repricing, due to the bank's weak pricing power.

The bank is focusing on reducing its concentration in south India and building a nationwide presence. It has set itself an above-average target of nearly doubling its asset base by FY14 (total assets at FY11: INR328bn). Of the 750 branches planned by FY13 (FY11: 641), around 60% are likely to be based in north India, as the bank tries to establish a stronger footing in this market. However, Fitch expects this to be challenging as these are lucrative markets dominated by larger domestic peers.

Given SIB's loan concentrations, a sharp spike in NPLs together with weakening capitalization resulting from rapid growth could lead to a downgrade in the National LT rating. An upgrade would be contingent on sustained improvement in competitiveness, including capitalization, compared with its regional peers.

SIB is an old private sector bank based in Kerala. It primarily lends to regional small and medium sized enterprises and depends on the southern region of India for both deposits and advances.