(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Indian Bank's (SIB) National Long-Term
rating at 'Fitch A+(ind)' with Stable Outlook. SIB's INR2.65bn lower Tier 2 debt has also been
affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'.
SIB's rating reflects its well-established franchise in its home state of Kerala
that accounted for 30% of loans and 41% of deposits at end-March 2011. In
particular, the bank's network of 361 branches in Kerala has helped build a
stable funding profile through customer deposits. Fitch, however, notes growing
high single-name loan concentrations, including to state utility boards with
weak financial profiles, as well as low capitalization compared with regional
peers.
SIB's reported gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio reduced to 1.1% in the
financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) from 3.9% in FY07. While an improved
economic environment helped stem incremental NPLs and led to higher recoveries,
another contributing factor was a higher proportion of retail loans (including
gold loans), where delinquencies have so far been low. However, such loans may
now come under pressure from rising interest rates and volatile gold prices.
Fitch also notes the bank's exposure to state government-controlled electricity
boards which constitute around 7% of total loans. While these exposures are
largely state-guaranteed, the entities are incurring cash losses and remain a
considerable threat to asset quality.
SIB's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 11.3% at FYE11, which is somewhat lower
than that of its regional peers'. However, the bank intends to raise common
equity of up to 55% of its current equity base during FY12, which provides some
comfort, particularly in light of its above-average growth plans.
Funding has been relatively stable for the bank as a small share of low-cost
current account-savings account (CASA) deposits (FY11: around 21.5% of total
deposits) is supported by its substantial non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit
franchise (12% of total deposits). Retail deposits account for around
three-quarters of total term deposits; this lends stability when compared with
the volatile bulk deposits, currently manageable at 24% of total term deposits.
While the share of bulk deposits could increase further with asset growth, the
likelihood of a sharp increase is low given management's financial conservatism.
Profitability has been largely range-bound (return on assets: hovering around
1%) as downward pressure on margins - due to intense competition and higher
funding costs - has been largely mitigated by a fairly sticky deposit base and
manageable credit cost. Fitch expects profitability to remain somewhat volatile
over the near-term, as rising interest rates are likely to push up funding costs
faster than loan yield repricing, due to the bank's weak pricing power.
The bank is focusing on reducing its concentration in south India and building a
nationwide presence. It has set itself an above-average target of nearly
doubling its asset base by FY14 (total assets at FY11: INR328bn). Of the 750
branches planned by FY13 (FY11: 641), around 60% are likely to be based in north
India, as the bank tries to establish a stronger footing in this market.
However, Fitch expects this to be challenging as these are lucrative markets
dominated by larger domestic peers.
Given SIB's loan concentrations, a sharp spike in NPLs together with weakening
capitalization resulting from rapid growth could lead to a downgrade in the
National LT rating. An upgrade would be contingent on sustained improvement in
competitiveness, including capitalization, compared with its regional peers.
SIB is an old private sector bank based in Kerala. It primarily lends to
regional small and medium sized enterprises and depends on the southern region
of India for both deposits and advances.