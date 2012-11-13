(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Noble Group Limited's (Noble
Group) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-',
respectively. The Outlook is Stable. Noble Group is Asia's largest commodity processing and
trading company.
The ratings are supported by Noble Group's deleveraging efforts, its sound
financial policy and prudent risk management. The ratings also reflect its still
high leverage, measured by adjusted net debt/EBITDA less readily marketable
inventories (RMI) interest, of 2.9x as at 12 months to September 2012 due to
past asset acquisitions. The ratings are further constrained by a challenging
commodity market that is currently putting pressure on the company's operating
performance.
Noble Group's debt which includes the USD350m perpetual peaked in Q311 at
USD7.4bn before falling to USD6.1bn in Q312. This is in part due to fluctuating
working capital needs through a commodity market cycle and, more importantly,
due to the company's partial sale of Gloucester Coal Limited as part of its
asset recycling strategy. As a result, leverage fell to 2.9x at LTM to September
2012 from 3.5x at end-2011, after taking into account the USD357m - out of the
total cash receipt of approximately USD800m from this transaction - that will be
received in January 2013. Noble Group's working capital-adjusted net debt, which
indicates the amount of debt used to fund non-current asset expansion, also fell
to USD2.1bn at end-Q312 from USD2.6bn at end-2011.
Noble Group's sound financial policy is underpinned by funding non-current
assets substantially with long-term debt of maturity of more than five years.
Because the company also funds its working capital with long-term debt, it is
not at risk of credit withdrawals during times of tight liquidity. Furthermore,
Fitch believes that its substantial USD5.1bn of available committed credit
facilities are more than adequate to meet increased working capital needs in the
event of an improving market and for debt servicing.
Fitch expects Noble Group's leverage to be above 2.5x for the financial year
2012, which already takes into account the USD357m to be received in January
2013. However, the company's leverage is expected to fall below 2.5x in 2013 due
to lower capex compared with an annual average of USD670m since 2008; and due to
the company's cost reduction efforts and asset recycling strategy. .
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- RMI adjusted net leverage remaining above 2.5x on a sustained basis
- weakened operational flexibility such as reduced funding capacity to support
working capital expansion over the cycle, or sustained decline in tonnage volume
that is more severe than industry performance
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- increase in its supply chain earnings to above USD1.5bn on a sustained basis
while maintaining its current financial profile
- RMI adjusted net leverage to falling below 2.0x on a sustained basis