(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28- Fitch Ratings says First Financial Holding Company Limited's
(FFHC) successful completion of a TWD16bn rights issue underlines
strong state support, with Bank of Taiwan ('AAA(twn)'/Stable),
Ministry of Finance as well as other state affiliates being among the major
subscribers. The issue will further increase government ownership above 30%.
"The rights issue would have been more challenging or even impossible to
execute without the subscription from state affiliates in light of the recent
sharp stock market correction," says Jenifer Chou, Associate Director, in
Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "The cash call reflects the group's
pro-active approach to improve its capital position, as it is the first state
bank to have completed a public rights offering since the global financial
crisis."
FFHC plans to inject TWD15bn of the rights proceeds into its main operating
entity, First Commercial Bank (FCB), to bolster the bank's Tier 1
ratio to Fitch's estimate of 8.2% by end-2011 from 6.8% at H111. The injection
will alleviate FCB's inherent weakness in capitalisation resulting from the
bank's high dividend payouts and modest operating profits.
Fitch expects that, post capital injection, FCB will meet the more stringent
Basel III capital requirements on the basis of expected steady profit generation
and increased earnings retention, supported by sound asset quality and a
competitive market position. FCB's YTD net income was TWD6.6bn as at end-August
(up 81.5% yoy), in line with Fitch's expectation.
Please see "Fitch Affirms First Group, Withdraw First Securities Rtgs",
dated 29 August 2011, for an update of the group's credit profile.