Sept 28- Fitch Ratings says First Financial Holding Company Limited's (FFHC) successful completion of a TWD16bn rights issue underlines strong state support, with Bank of Taiwan ('AAA(twn)'/Stable), Ministry of Finance as well as other state affiliates being among the major subscribers. The issue will further increase government ownership above 30%.

"The rights issue would have been more challenging or even impossible to execute without the subscription from state affiliates in light of the recent sharp stock market correction," says Jenifer Chou, Associate Director, in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "The cash call reflects the group's pro-active approach to improve its capital position, as it is the first state bank to have completed a public rights offering since the global financial crisis."

FFHC plans to inject TWD15bn of the rights proceeds into its main operating entity, First Commercial Bank (FCB), to bolster the bank's Tier 1 ratio to Fitch's estimate of 8.2% by end-2011 from 6.8% at H111. The injection will alleviate FCB's inherent weakness in capitalisation resulting from the bank's high dividend payouts and modest operating profits.

Fitch expects that, post capital injection, FCB will meet the more stringent Basel III capital requirements on the basis of expected steady profit generation and increased earnings retention, supported by sound asset quality and a competitive market position. FCB's YTD net income was TWD6.6bn as at end-August (up 81.5% yoy), in line with Fitch's expectation.

