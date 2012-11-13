BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 13 -
Summary analysis -- JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production -------- 13-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
01-Oct-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The rating on Kazakhstan-based oil and gas company JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMGEP) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb+' and our view of the "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support. The rating is constrained by the rating on the company's 65% parent, JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG; BBB-/Stable/--; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAA'). We view the KMG group as well integrated and therefore don't see KMGEP as fully insulated from the parent's influence.
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets. "There is a perennial value investor who recognizes that we've had one
BERLIN, Feb 22 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have drafted a law to discourage corporations from granting high pay packages to top managers by capping the tax deductions they can get through writing them off as business expenses.