Sept 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chong Hing Bank Limited's (CHB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is provided below.

CHB's IDRs and VR reflect its sound capitalisation and adequate liquidity as well as a track record of well-managed asset quality. The bank's ratings remain constrained by significant single name concentrations, concentration of its loans in property-related sectors (about 45% of its loan portfolio), its small franchise in Hong Kong (with around 1% market share in terms of loans and deposits, respectively) and its modest profitability. The ratings also take into account CHB's increasing exposures to mainland China (21% of total assets and primarily to large Chinese banks and Hong Kong customers with operations in China).

CHB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the moderate possibility of government support for a small bank in Hong Kong.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that CHB will maintain its prudent risk appetite, adequate liquidity and above-average capitalisation to navigate a more challenging operating environment. However, Fitch considers it possible that the bank may increase its risk profile to support profitability which, together with stronger-than-expected growth and expansion to China, may result in negative rating action. A downgrade is also likely if the bank's concentration risk continues to rise. Furthermore, the agency believes that CHB's small franchise, sustained interest margin pressure and market competition will continue to weigh on internal capital generation and be a rating constraint.

CHB resumed loan growth amid the booming property market in Hong Kong and strong economic recovery. Growth is, however, more moderate than peers' and the bank has consistently maintained its capitalisation and liquidity at satisfactory levels - Fitch's core capital ratio at 14% and loan-to-deposit ratio at 67% at end-H111.

Loan quality indicators have held up well to date as the bank relies on collateral and manages its loan-to-value ratio at 50% or below. This is despite its exposures to mainland China-related, property-related sectors and large domestic conglomerates. Impaired loans increased in H111 to only 0.21% of gross loans and were well covered by reserves. A wider measure of problematic loans including classified loans, past due and impaired loans amounted to 1.02% at end-2010.

Fitch expects CHB's profitability to remain modest relative to more established bank peers due to lower operating efficiency and higher funding costs as a result of its small scale and a greater reliance on time deposits. CHB's operating return on average assets weakened in H111 to 0.62% (2010: 0.77%), mainly due to a decline in net interest margins.

CHB has 52 branches in Hong Kong and three branches outside Hong Kong (Shantou, Macau and San Francisco) in addition to the two representative offices in Guangzhou and Shanghai.

The rating actions of Chong Hing Bank are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'

- Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C'

- Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'

- Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB