(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chong Hing Bank Limited's
(CHB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating
actions is provided below.
CHB's IDRs and VR reflect its sound capitalisation and adequate liquidity as
well as a track record of well-managed asset quality. The bank's ratings remain
constrained by significant single name concentrations, concentration of its
loans in property-related sectors (about 45% of its loan portfolio), its small
franchise in Hong Kong (with around 1% market share in terms of loans and
deposits, respectively) and its modest profitability. The ratings also take into
account CHB's increasing exposures to mainland China (21% of total assets and
primarily to large Chinese banks and Hong Kong customers with operations in
China).
CHB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the moderate
possibility of government support for a small bank in Hong Kong.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that CHB will maintain its
prudent risk appetite, adequate liquidity and above-average capitalisation to
navigate a more challenging operating environment. However, Fitch considers it
possible that the bank may increase its risk profile to support profitability
which, together with stronger-than-expected growth and expansion to China, may
result in negative rating action. A downgrade is also likely if the bank's
concentration risk continues to rise. Furthermore, the agency believes that
CHB's small franchise, sustained interest margin pressure and market competition
will continue to weigh on internal capital generation and be a rating
constraint.
CHB resumed loan growth amid the booming property market in Hong Kong and
strong economic recovery. Growth is, however, more moderate than peers' and the
bank has consistently maintained its capitalisation and liquidity at
satisfactory levels - Fitch's core capital ratio at 14% and loan-to-deposit
ratio at 67% at end-H111.
Loan quality indicators have held up well to date as the bank relies on
collateral and manages its loan-to-value ratio at 50% or below. This is despite
its exposures to mainland China-related, property-related sectors and large
domestic conglomerates. Impaired loans increased in H111 to only 0.21% of gross
loans and were well covered by reserves. A wider measure of problematic loans
including classified loans, past due and impaired loans amounted to 1.02% at
end-2010.
Fitch expects CHB's profitability to remain modest relative to more
established bank peers due to lower operating efficiency and higher funding
costs as a result of its small scale and a greater reliance on time deposits.
CHB's operating return on average assets weakened in H111 to 0.62% (2010:
0.77%), mainly due to a decline in net interest margins.
CHB has 52 branches in Hong Kong and three branches outside Hong Kong
(Shantou, Macau and San Francisco) in addition to the two representative offices
in Guangzhou and Shanghai.
The rating actions of Chong Hing Bank are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
- Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C'
- Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
- Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB