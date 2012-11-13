BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 13 -
-- Luxembourg-based Hannover Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. has announced its intention to issue fixed- to floating-rate subordinated callable notes due in 2043.
-- The notes would be guaranteed by Germany-based reinsurer Hannover Rueckversicherung AG.
-- We are assigning our 'A' issue rating to the proposed securities and expect to classify them as having "intermediate equity content" according to our criteria.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A' long-term issue rating to the proposed dated callable subordinated fixed- to floating-rate notes to be issued by Hannover Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. (not rated). The notes would be guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Germany-based reinsurer Hannover Rueckversicherung AG (Hannover Re; AA-/Stable/--). The rating is subject to our review of the final terms and conditions.
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets. "There is a perennial value investor who recognizes that we've had one
BERLIN, Feb 22 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have drafted a law to discourage corporations from granting high pay packages to top managers by capping the tax deductions they can get through writing them off as business expenses.