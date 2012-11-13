(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A' long-term issue rating to the proposed dated callable subordinated fixed- to floating-rate notes to be issued by Hannover Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. (not rated). The notes would be guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Germany-based reinsurer Hannover Rueckversicherung AG (Hannover Re; AA-/Stable/--). The rating is subject to our review of the final terms and conditions.