LONDON Nov 13 British Gas owner Centrica moved to distance itself from reports of the manipulation of wholesale prices in the gas market on Tuesday, saying it had "very robust governance and compliance policies".

The company said its own traders were prohibited from providing price information to price reporting agencies, and emphasised that were more than 50 participants in the market, not just energy suppliers.

British regulators are investigating a whistleblower's claims that gas traders had sought to rig wholesale gas prices.