(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Japan-based Daiwa Securities Capital Markets Co. Ltd.'s (DSCM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as well as its senior unsecured debt ratings to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. The Outlook of the LT IDRs is Stable.

At the same time, Fitch has affirmed other ratings on DSCM as well as all ratings, including senior unsecured debt ratings, on DSCM's parent, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (DSGI). A list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release.

The downgrade of DSCM's LT IDR and VR reflects ongoing weak profitability and poor prospects of capital market activities amid a weak Japanese economy. Overhead costs failed to be reduced as quickly as revenues were declining given that cost reduction was only implemented early this year; operating costs rose to 165% of DSCM's net operating revenue in the financial year ended March 2011 compared with 114% of revenue (excluding one-off gains) in the previous year. Nevertheless, Fitch notes that the effects of DSCM's cost reduction were becoming more visible in the first quarter ended June 2011.

DSGI's ratings reflect its strong franchise as the second largest securities group in Japan as well as its adequate liquidity, prudent risk management, sound capitalisation (Tier 1 ratio was 26% at end-June 2011) and conservative business strategy. While operating revenue is unlikely to grow substantially in the near term, reduction in overhead costs will be an important driver in improving the group's weak profitability. DSGI has been aligning its organisation since early 2011, including the forthcoming merger between DSCM and Daiwa Securities. Daiwa Securities has been the best-performer and stable source of profit for the group.

Performance of DSGI's other subsidiaries has been robust and is likely to supplement profitability, when needed, at the new flagship company that will be created through the merger between DSCM and Daiwa Securities. Positive rating action may arise from further meaningful and sustainable growth in profitability, possibly from asset management for which DSGI has a strong franchise and proven track record, on top of recovery in the global capital markets. Negative rating action would be considered should external downward pressure on its business model continue to mount, including from instability in global and domestic financial markets that lead to unsuccessful re-positioning and persistent unprofitability.

DSGI's LT IDR and VR are now at the same level as those of DSCM, reflecting strengthened supervision and regulation of the group. Following the establishment in April 2011 of an internet banking subsidiary, Daiwa Next Bank, DSGI became a 'financial conglomerate' as defined under Japan's regulation, which receives comprehensive supervision of its group of companies from the regulators. Nevertheless, probability of support from the government is somewhat weaker at the holding company, as it is systemically less important than its broker-dealer subsidiaries.

DSCM's ratings

- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs downgraded to 'BBB+ from 'A-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

- Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '4'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'

- Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB+ from 'A-'

DSGI's ratings

- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable.

- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

- Support Rating affirmed at '5'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'

- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'