(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based NIIT Limited's National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The affirmation reflects NIIT's position as a market leader and pioneer in information technology (IT) training market, recognized brand name and its wide training network. The ratings also benefit from the company's track record of a stable financial profile. The rating is based on Fitch's view of NIIT's consolidated businesses and financials.

The company has been diversifying its product lines and delivery models. Under its 'Individual Learning Business (ILS) segment, the company has launched "Cloud Campus" - a platform which digitizes the IT training business and is expected to make it more scalable, and 'One-NIIT' - a delivery model to integrate offerings (IT, banking, finance, etc) under a single centre. In its corporate learning solutions (CLS) business, NIIT is focused on IP-based and annuity-based businesses (managed training services). This, along with its CLS order book position of USD98m as of March 2011 (59% will be executed in the financial year ending March 2012), provides visibility on future revenue stream and profitability.

In the school learning business, NIIT has shifted its focus away from the capex-intensive information and communication technology business for government schools, which involved long receivables cycle and in turn increased debt. Revenue decline in this business is mitigated by the company's increasing focus on non-government schools, a new interactive curriculum "n-Guru" and by improving its distribution network.

Fitch, however, notes that start-up expenses and extra hiring for the aforesaid initiatives, coupled with growing competition in the education business, would continue to put pressure on NIIT's EBITDA margin in FY12 (FY11: 12.7%). Also, the fact that some of the new ILS businesses have yet to break even adds to margin pressure. Besides, a prolonged slowdown in the US and EU may have a negative impact on the IT/IT-enabled services training industry and job market.

Positive rating guidelines would be a sustained improvement in NIIT's profitability due to several new initiatives and a corresponding improvement in its net financial leverage. Negative rating guidelines would be a sustained increase in net financial leverage due to pressure on revenue or margins or on account of higher-than-expected debt-led capex.

Founded in 1981, NIIT offers learning and knowledge solutions to over five million students across 40 countries through its 25 subsidiaries. In FY11, NIIT reported consolidated revenue of INR12.5bn (up 4.1% yoy), an operating EBITDA of INR1.58bn (FY10: INR1.57bn) and a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.9x (2.2x).

Fitch has also affirmed NIIT's debt instruments as follows:

- INR1,000m fund-based working capital bank lines: affirmed 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR1,600m non-fund based working capital bank lines: affirmed 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- Existing INR500m long-term bank loans: affirmed 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR600m commercial paper programme (carved out of fund-based bank lines): affirmed 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR1,000m long-term debt: affirmed 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR400m short-term debt (reduced from INR600m): affirmed 'Fitch A1+(ind)'