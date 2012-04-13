(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Wesfarmers Ltd. ------------------------------- 13-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Manufacturing

industries, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 950840

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Mar-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

07-Nov-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The 'A-/A-2' ratings on Wesfarmers Ltd. reflect our opinion of the company's large and diverse portfolio of Australia-based businesses; material exposure to duopoly-like, recession-resistant food retailing; strong management; long-term investment focus; and disciplined approach to capital management. These strengths, in our view, temper the group's exposure to volatile coal prices and cyclical demand from the discretionary retail and industrial supply sectors; the group's "intermediate" financial risk profile; and the funding and execution risks associated with the group's evolving mix of businesses.

Although Wesfarmers' earnings are concentrated in the Australian and New Zealand retail sectors, its retail operations are diversified across a range of brands in the discretionary and non-discretionary retail segments. The group also has a material exposure to non-retail businesses, including resources, insurance, chemicals, and industrial products, which should help to moderate its exposure to individual businesses and markets. In our opinion, this diversity should also help to temper the short-term earnings volatility of the group's resources division, which we expect to be a material but volatile provider of cash flow to the group over the long term.