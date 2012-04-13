BRIEF-We Retail Pcl says FY net loss 97.8 mln baht
* Fy net loss 97.8 million baht versus loss of 5 million baht
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on SCUF-UCO DA Dec 2011. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SCUF-UCO DA DEC 2011
* Fy net loss 97.8 million baht versus loss of 5 million baht
LONDON, Feb 20 The British government has no intention of revoking its withdrawal from the European Union once the formal exit process has been triggered, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday.
OSLO/STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 Joakim Bakka, a 29-year-old shop worker, was so desperate to get into Norway's booming housing market that he was prepared to borrow money at 13 percent for a deposit to buy a home.