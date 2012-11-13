Nov 13 -
OVERVIEW
-- On March 29, 2012, we lowered our ratings on Confederacion Espanola de
Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3), the swap counterparty in this
transaction.
-- On Oct. 26, 2012, Banco Santander (BBB/Negative/A-2) replaced Barclays
Bank S.A. (BBB-/Negative/A-3) as the bank account provider. This replacement
was the remedy action taken once Barclays Bank S.A. became ineligible under
the transaction documents and under our 2012 criteria.
-- We have downgraded the class A notes to 'A- (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)'
because under our 2012 counterparty criteria and in accordance with the bank
account transaction documents, the maximum potential rating that the ratings
in this transaction can achieve is 'A- (sf)'.
-- We then placed the class A notes on CreditWatch negative because under
our 2012 counterparty criteria and in accordance with the transaction
documents for the swap provider, our downgrade of CECA breached the second
trigger for the swap provider. The swap counterparty should by now have taken
one of the remedies described in the documents. It has not, nor has it taken
remedial actions that would have led to an extension of the remedy period.
-- This transaction is collateralized by residential mortgages granted to
individuals in Spain. Most of the loans were made to enable the borrowers to
purchase their first residence.
Standard & Poor's Rating Services today lowered to 'A- (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and placed on
CreditWatch negative its credit rating on AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario FTA Caixa Laietana
I's class A notes. The class B notes are unaffected by today's rating actions (see
list below).