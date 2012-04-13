(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore-based EQ Insurance Co Ltd's (EQI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects EQI's sustained business growth, healthy profitability and strong capital position that is commensurate with its business portfolio. The rating also reflects the continuing challenges EQI faces in building its franchise, gaining market recognition and positioning in the competitive Singaporean market, as well as executing its business plans.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the insurer is likely to continue to adopt a prudent underwriting approach and maintain sound financial fundamentals as it expands.

EQI commenced its operations in March 2007 as a direct general insurer in Singapore. The company sources almost 100% of its business from Singapore, which is largely free from natural catastrophes, unlike other Asian markets. The experienced management team adopts a conservative approach in underwriting its business, with a strong emphasis on bottom-line profitability as opposed to top-line growth. EQI's capital quality is sound, comprising entirely equity capital and retained earnings, with no financial leverage.

Key rating drivers for an upgrade include sustained improvement in EQI's operating performance, a more established market franchise, and maintaining a sound capital position relative to its business profile. Key rating drivers for a downgrade include a significant weakening in its credit profile, such as net premiums written to equity being consistently higher than 2.5x and sustained operating losses with a combined ratio above 105% for an extended period.

The rating was assigned with less than five years of audited information available.

EQ Insurance was formerly known as Equatorial Re, which went into run-off in 1997. The company received regulatory approval to operate as a direct general insurer in Singapore in February 2007.