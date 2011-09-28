(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed FMS Wertmanagement's (FMS WM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor at 'AAA'.

FMS WM is an independent public law entity (Anstalt des oeffentlich Rechts), which was established to acquire EUR173bn of non-performing and non-strategic assets from Hypo Real Estate Holding AG (HRE Holding) and its subsidiaries Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB, rated 'A-'/Stable) and DEPFA bank plc (DEPFA, 'BBB+'/Negative) (collectively HRE Group) in October 2010 and to subsequently wind-down those assets. The transaction also included the transfer of EUR124bn of bonds guaranteed by the German Financial Market Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin) that were initially issued by PBB, replaced by FMS WM in Q111.

FMS WM's ratings are based on Fitch's view that there is an extremely high likelihood of support from SoFFin, and ultimately from the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG, 'AAA'/Stable). FRG is directly liable for all SoFFin's obligations. The ratings are therefore aligned with those of the FRG. Any changes in FRG's ratings would trigger a negative action on FMS WM's ratings.

In the short fiscal year from 8 July 2010 to 31 December 2010, FMS WM's net loss amounted to EUR3,041m, EUR3,039m of which was compensated by SoFFin. The net loss of EUR2m was offset by existing equity in the same amount.

Fitch's view on support for FMS WM is based on the statutory loss-absorption obligation of the SoFFin as stipulated in the German Financial Market Stabilisation Fund Act and FMS WM's statutes. Furthermore, FMS WM's statutes oblige SoFFin to provide necessary funds in a timely manner to ensure that FMS WM can fulfil its obligations at all times and on first demand. Any requested contribution shall be paid at first demand of FMS WM's management board (within three working days at the latest).

FMS WM was established on 8 July 2010 by Germany's Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation, the Finanzmarkstsabilisierungsanstalt (FMSA), which administers the SoFFin and acts on behalf of the FRG. The FMSA is also in charge of the supervision of FMS WM.

FMS does not have a banking licence and is not subject to any capital requirements, but it can conduct any banking or financial services necessary for the wind-down of its assets. FMS WM entered into service agreements with HRE Group's entities which mature end-September 2013.