Apr 13 -

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said improved earnings at Sony Corp. (BBB+/Negative/A-2) will be crucial to maintaining the current ratings on the company following an expansion of its forecast net loss for fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012) to JPY520 billion from JPY220 billion. Our assessment of the ratings on the company will focus on the new business plan the company is due to unveil on May 10.

In Standard & Poor's opinion, Sony's higher forecast net loss is mainly attributable to a valuation allowance the company plans to record against deferred tax assets, and this move will not have a significant impact on the company's cash flow. We have already incorporated difficulty in Sony's business environment into the ratings on the company. However, any material increase in Sony's net loss is likely to cause a larger deterioration in the company's balance sheet than we had assumed when we lowered our ratings on the company on Feb. 8, 2012 (see "Japan's Sony Downgraded To 'BBB+'; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Negative" published Feb. 8, 2012). The company's earnings forecast for fiscal 2012, which it announced together with the forecast revision for fiscal 2011, exceeded our assumptions.

Sony has raised the possibility of selling assets or taking other measures to improve its financial position. Nevertheless, in Standard & Poor's view, an evident improvement in earnings in fiscal 2012 is crucial to maintaining the ratings on the company. Sony aims to achieve an operating margin of over 5% in fiscal 2014 by strengthening the earnings of its core businesses, including digital imaging, games, and mobile devices. Standard & Poor's will pay particular attention to whether Sony can make an early recovery in the profitability of its television business. We will assess Sony's future earnings based on its financial results for fiscal 2011 and business plans for fiscal 2012 and will incorporate these assumptions into our assessment of the ratings on Sony.