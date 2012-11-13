(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed DONG Energy's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and the subordinated capital securities' rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR has been revised to Negative from Stable.

The Outlook revision to Negative reflects Fitch's expectation that leverage ratios may be stretched for the 'BBB+' rating level in 2012-14, as the company faces a challenging operating environment, including unfavourable clean dark and spark spreads and a severe compression of profit margins in its Energy Markets division due to its poorly performing midstream gas business (including the negative cash flow impact of loss-making gas contracts). Fitch also expects the company's capex to remain elevated during the period due to investments in offshore wind and exploration & production (E&P) oil and gas fields. This is despite the expected completion and commissioning of several large wind parks in 2013-14, which should mitigate some of these negative effects. Fitch has also taken into account DKK1bn of efficiency savings expected by the management for 2013.

The Negative Outlook could be revised to Stable, should DONG Energy make progress on its DKK10bn non-core assets divestment programme (for which Fitch assumed only a partial success in 2013-14) or other measures to improve the company's weakened business and financial profile, assuming that the pressure from the operating environment remains manageable. An improvement of the financial profile, including sustained funds from operations (FFO) net leverage below 4.0x is likely to lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable.

Conversely, negative rating action would occur if DONG Energy is not able to implement its efficiency programme and non-core divestment programme in a timely manner, or if the company cannot successfully re-negotiate its gas contracts.

The ratings affirmation reflects DONG Energy's leading position in electricity and heat generation (number five in the Nordic region, number one in Denmark), its predictable gas and electricity distribution business, and its growing and quasi-regulated wind generation business.

DONG Energy's business profile is constrained by earnings and cash flow volatility in the Thermal Power business and in the oil and gas E&P business and, more recently, in the Energy Markets segment. Nevertheless, increasing contributions from renewables generation, effectively quasi-regulated and 13% of FY11 EBITDA should mitigate this volatility and decrease DONG Energy's business risk over time.

DONG Energy's liquidity is adequate with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of DKK2.6bn at 9M12 (FY11: DKK1.3bn), in addition to DKK10.5bn of short-term highly rated fixed-income securities, which support its financial flexibility. Committed available facilities primarily include a five-year (with two one-year extension options) undrawn DKK9.7bn revolving credit facility, signed in August 2011. Short-term maturities totalled DKK5bn (of which DKK4.2bn was related to repo transactions) at 9M12 (FY11: DKK5.5bn). Fitch expects a negative free cash flow of around DKK9bn annually for 2012-13.

In January 2011, DONG Energy issued EUR700m in subordinated capital securities (maturing 3010) and repurchased EUR500m of the existing subordinated securities of EUR1.1bn (maturing 3005). Fitch notches the rating on the hybrid instrument two levels down from DONG Energy's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+' and assigns 50% equity credit to the subordinated securities maturing 3005, but zero equity credit on the EUR700m subordinated capital securities maturing 3010, largely due to a look-back provision included in the terms.

DONG Energy is 80%-owned by the Kingdom of Denmark ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+'), but Fitch rates it on a standalone basis, due to a lack of state support, in accordance with Fitch's Parent subsidiary rating linkage methodology.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to a change in Outlook to Stable include:

- Progress on DONG Energy's DKK10bn non-core divestment programme or other measures to improve the company's weakened business and financial profile, assuming that the negative impact of the operating environment remains moderate.

- FFO net leverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis.

Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to a negative rating action include:

- Failure to timely implement its efficiency and non-core divestment programmes.

- Failure to re-negotiate its gas contracts.

- Further deterioration in DONG Energy's operating environment (for instance unfavourable changes to clean dark and spark spreads or the oil/gas spread).

- FFO net leverage above 4.25x on a sustained basis. The recent weakness in DONG's Energy Markets business may lead to a reassessment of Fitch's view on the company's business risk profile and credit metric guidance for the current rating.