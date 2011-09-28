(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28- Fitch Ratings says that the effects of the current market turmoil threaten not just the refinancing prospects of many European LBOs, but also their ability to plan and invest for growth.

"The process of chipping away at the refinancing cliff has stalled," says Edward Eyerman, Head of Leverage Finance in Fitch's EMEA Corporate group. "However, the effects of the change in sentiment go far beyond refinancing. Many of the LBOs Fitch rates have already endured three years of cost-cutting with a notable emphasis on reduced capex to demonstrate de-leveraging. Prolonged uncertainty over refinancing - and the macroeconomic outlook - will keep many of these companies in operational limbo, potentially threatening their competitiveness and their market multiples."

Large outflows from high-yield bond funds since June reversed May 2011's YTD net inflow of EUR1.4bn to a net outflow YTD by August 2011 of EUR2bn, according to Lipper data. Earlier inflows reflected positive sentiment, which it was hoped would give many of the more challenged highly leveraged borrowers, in the mid-to-low single 'B' category, the prospect of eventual refinancing, through a combination of high-yield bonds and IPOs. Limited high-yield issuance has taken place in the past two months, but this has only been from the strongest issuers with existing investor bases such as Fresenius Medical Care ('BB+'/Stable).

Unlike their higher-rated peers, many of which successfully pushed out maturities through 2010 refinancings, a raft of lower-rated issuers still must find ways to address looming refinancings in 2013 and 2014. Fitch's Credit Opinion portfolio of 300+ European leveraged credits represent over EUR200bn in required refinancing volumes, with maturities approaching in 2012 and 2013.

Market optimism in the first half of the year was underpinned by genuine improvements in results and reductions in leverage for many European LBOs, driven by improving top lines, and cost and capex efficiencies. It remains to be seen how the current economic slowdown will translate into revenue and cash flow performance. However, Fitch expects de-leveraging performance to slow and the high yield pipeline to be crowded when and if the market reopens.