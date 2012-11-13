Nov 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2012-D's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by prime auto loan receivables.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through D notes.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, timely interest and principal payments, and payment and legal structures, among other factors.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2012-D's $1.073 billion asset-backed notes series 2012-D (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by prime auto loan receivables.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Nov. 13, 2012 Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:

-- The availability of approximately 12.3%, 9.6%, 7.8%, and 5.5% credit support to the class A, B, C, and D notes, respectively, based on stressed break-even cash flow scenarios. These credit support levels provide coverage of more than 5.00x, 4.33x, 3.67x, and 2.67x our 1.30%-1.50% expected net loss range to the class A, B, C, and D notes, respectively.

-- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, the ratings on all classes of notes would remain within one rating category of our preliminary 'AAA (sf)', 'AA+ (sf)', 'AA- (sf)', and 'A- (sf)' ratings. These potential rating movements are consistent with our credit stability criteria, which outline the outer bound of credit deterioration equal to a one-category downgrade within the first year for 'AAA' and 'AA' rated securities and a two-category downgrade within the first year for 'A' through 'BB' rated securities under moderate stress conditions (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010).

-- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, the yield supplement overcollateralization amount, and excess spread.

-- The timely interest and full principal payments made under stressed cash flow modeling scenarios appropriate to the assigned preliminary ratings.

-- The characteristics of the pool being securitized.

-- Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC's extensive securitization performance history since 1989.

-- The transaction's payment and legal structures.

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2012-D

Class Rating Type Interest Amount

rate (mil. $)(i)

A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 234.90

A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 342.70

A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 326.20

A-4 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 95.61

B AA+ (sf) Subordinate Fixed 31.56

C AA- (sf) Subordinate Fixed 21.04

D A- (sf) Subordinate Fixed 21.04

(i)The actual size of these tranches will be determined on the pricing date.