(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28-

OVERVIEW

-- We recently lowered the long-term rating on the Italian Region of Emilia-Romagna to 'A'.

-- Because loans to this region account for more than 60% of Colombo's collateral, we consider that our ratings on the transaction's notes should not exceed the region's long-term rating.

-- We have therefore lowered our rating on the class A2 notes to 'A (sf)'.

-- Colombo is a cash flow CDO of loans to Italian regions and municipalities.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit rating on Colombo S.r.l's class A2 notes to 'A (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' (see list below).

Today's rating action reflects our downgrade of the Region of Emilia-Romagna (A/Negative) (see "Ratings On 11 Italian LRGs Lowered To 'A'; City of Turin Outlook To Neg On Italy Downgrade; All Outlooks Are Negative," published Sept. 23, 2011). Loans to this region currently account for more than 60% of Colombo's collateral portfolio.

Given the transaction's reliance on cash flows from these loans, it is our opinion that the ratings on the transaction's notes should not be at a level higher than the region's long-term rating, currently 'A'.

Therefore, we have lowered our rating on the class A2 notes accordingly. The ratings on Colombo's other classes of notes are not higher than that on the region of Emilia-Romagna and they remain unchanged.

Colombo is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) backed by a portfolio of loans to Italian regions, provinces, municipalities, and other public-sector entities. The transaction closed in August 2001. The issuer repaid the class A1 noteholders in full in 2003; we consequently withdrew our rating on these notes (see "Three Ratings Lowered In Cash Flow CDO Deal Colombo Cash Flow CDO, One Rating Corrected and Withdrawn," published Nov. 19, 2010).

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Ratings On 11 Italian LRGs Lowered To 'A'; City of Turin Outlook To Neg On Italy Downgrade; All Outlooks Are Negative, Sept. 23, 2011

-- Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Three Ratings Lowered In Cash Flow CDO Deal Colombo Cash Flow CDO, One Rating Corrected and Withdrawn, Nov. 19, 2010

-- Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Rating Municipal CDOs, May 17, 2010

-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009

-- CDO Spotlight: Counterparty Risk In Structured Finance Transactions, March 7, 2005

-- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, March 21, 2002

-- New Issue: Colombo S.r.l., Aug. 22, 2001

RATINGS LIST

Colombo S.r.l.

EUR394.449 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating

To From

RATING LOWERED

A2 A (sf) A+ (sf)

RATINGS UNCHANGED

B A- (sf)

C BB (sf)