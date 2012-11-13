Nov 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Eurocredit CDO V's performance by conducting a credit and cash flow analysis and assessing the support provided by the transaction participants.

-- Following our review, we have raised our ratings on the class A-3, B, C, D, and E notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes.

-- Eurocredit CDO V is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Eurocredit CDO V PLC's class A-3, B, C, D, and E notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A-1 and A-2 notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction's performance. We performed a credit and cash flow analysis and assessed the support that each participant provides to the transaction by applying our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). In our analysis, we used data from the latest available trustee report dated Sept. 12, 2012.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rates for each rated class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing (EUR526,479,971), the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We applied various cash flow stress scenarios, using four different default patterns, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios for each liability rating category.