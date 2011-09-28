(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed TS Co.mit One GmbH's class D, E and F notes, as follows:

EUR7.2m class D secured notes (ISIN: XS0261662091): affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Rating (RR) revised to 'RR-4' from 'RR-6'

EUR8.9m class E secured notes (ISIN: XS0261662174): affirmed at 'Csf'; 'RR-6'

EUR5.0m class F secured notes (ISIN: XS0261662257): affirmed at 'Csf'; 'RR-6'

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view of the high levels of credit risk for the outstanding classes of notes. As of the September 2011 reporting date, the current pool factor is 7.9% of the initial pool balance of EUR503m. The principal deficiency ledger balance is EUR14.7m compared to EUR15.7m at the last rating action in November 2010. Currently, 34 loans are outstanding. However, almost 84% of them by notional are in the lowest-rated bucket,. i.e. assets with high risk profile. In the agency's view, given the high-risk profile of the outstanding asset pool, the cash flows will not be sufficient to redeem class E and class F notes. Fitch believes that a default on these classes appears inevitable. Since class D is senior to class E and class F, it will firstly receive cash flows from the asset pool, however in the agency's view, a default of class D appears probable.

Fitch has revised the RR for the class D notes to 'RR-4' from 'RR-6', thus denoting average recovery prospects given default. RR are issued on a scale of 'RR1' (highest) to 'RR6' (lowest) to denote the range of recovery prospects of notes rated at or below 'CCCsf'.

The transaction is a cash securitisation of certificates of indebtedness (Schuldscheindarlehen) of German SMEs. The portfolio companies were selected by Commerzbank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'), the originator and servicer of the transaction.