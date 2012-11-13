Nov 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its list of preliminary or final rating agency confirmations (RACs) for traditional U.S. asset-backed securities transactions from Oct. 1, 2012, through Oct. 31, 2012.

We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants with more timely information regarding certain amendments to these types of transactions. Our decision to provide a final or preliminary RAC reflects our opinion that the substantive effect of the amendment will not, by itself, cause us to lower or withdraw the current ratings on that transaction.

The report, "Rating Agency Confirmations For U.S. ABS Transactions: October 2012," was published Nov. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.creditportal.ratingsdirect.com.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor's Clarifies Its Approach To Requests For Rating Agency Confirmation On Structured Finance Transactions, May 18, 2012