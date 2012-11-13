UPDATE 3-Switzerland's ABB hit by $100 mln South Korean fraud
* ABB estimates will take $100 mln charge against 2016 results
Nov 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its list of preliminary or final rating agency confirmations (RACs) for traditional U.S. asset-backed securities transactions from Oct. 1, 2012, through Oct. 31, 2012.
We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants with more timely information regarding certain amendments to these types of transactions. Our decision to provide a final or preliminary RAC reflects our opinion that the substantive effect of the amendment will not, by itself, cause us to lower or withdraw the current ratings on that transaction.
The report, "Rating Agency Confirmations For U.S. ABS Transactions: October 2012," was published Nov. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.creditportal.ratingsdirect.com.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Standard & Poor's Clarifies Its Approach To Requests For Rating Agency Confirmation On Structured Finance Transactions, May 18, 2012
* ABB estimates will take $100 mln charge against 2016 results
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Bidding at Wednesday's $13 billion U.S. two-year floating-rate Treasury note auction was the weakest in nearly a year, Treasury data showed.
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. long-dated Treasury debt yields rose from two-week lows on Wednesday, after French centrist presidential candidate Francois Bayrou pulled out of the elections in France and offered an alliance with independent candidate Emmanuel Macron. This meant that Macron together with Bayrou's support will have a better chance of defeating leading far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who has vowed to lead France out of the