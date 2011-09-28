(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28-
-- Dnipropetrovsk's revenues have been strong, supported by grants from
the Ukrainian government.
-- In our view, the spending and debt policies of the city's government
are still cautious, likely resulting in strong operating margins and very low
debt and debt service in the medium term.
-- We are raising our ratings on Dnipropetrovsk to 'B/uaA-'.
-- The stable outlook indicates that, despite existing spending
pressures, cautious expenditure and debt policies, coupled with stronger
sovereign support will likely result in strong operating surpluses and very
low tax-supported debt and debt service for the city in 2011-2013.
--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its issuer credit rating on the
Ukrainian City of Dnipropetrovsk to 'B' from 'B-' and its Ukraine national scale rating to
'uaA-' from 'uaBBB-'. The outlook is stable.
The rating actions reflect Dnipropetrovsk's cautious spending growth under
stronger revenues, supported by sovereign government grants, as well as its
still conservative approach to debt accumulation and very modest to zero debt
service over the next two to three years.
The ratings reflect Ukraine's very weak public finance system, resulting in
the city's low financial flexibility and predictability, material contingent
liabilities related to municipal utilities, and concentrated economy. These
constraints are mitigated by Dnipropetrovsk's zero to modest debt burden over
the next two to three years, stronger financial support from the central
government, and wealth levels that are higher than Ukraine's average.
The central government's control over the lion's share of the city's revenues
and expenditures and what we consider to be Ukraine's volatile and underfunded
system of public finance significantly reduce Dnipropetrovsk's financial
predictability and flexibility.
Stronger operating grants from the central government, higher tax receipts
because of economic recovery, and the positive contribution of new Ukrainian
budget legislation all supported Dnipropetrovsk's strong operating performance
in the first half of 2011.
Despite the improved revenue flow, the city's recently reelected management
has demonstrated adherence to cautious spending policies. This will likely
result in strong, although volatile, operating margins exceeding 5% of
operating revenues in the medium term. The central government's willingness
and ability to support Dnipropetrovsk's vital infrastructure projects--such as
the construction of highways and underground transport systems--will result in
stronger capital revenues and only modest deficits of just over 5% after
capital accounts, in our view.
Subject to the approval of the central government, the city's tax-supported
debt might somewhat increase in the medium term. This is because the city
plans to coguarantee a EUR236 million loan from the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD; AAA/Stable/A-1+) to the municipal metro
company. However, according to our base-case scenario, the city's total debt,
which includes the debt of non-self-supporting municipal companies and an
existing guarantee against an EBRD loan to the water utility, is not likely to
exceed 30% of consolidated operating revenues by 2013. This is because the
EBRD projects are to be implemented in stages, with a very gradual withdrawal
of funds.
The stable outlook indicates our expectation that, under our base-case
scenario, the city's adherence to cautious expenditure policies and stronger
central-government support are likely to result in operating surpluses
exceeding 5% and only modest deficits after capital accounts over the medium
term. This is despite existing spending pressures. The outlook also factors in
the city's very low tax-supported debt and debt service in 2011-2013.
Negative rating actions could follow if operating expenditures, weaker
revenues, or the municipal companies' financial position put additional stress
on the city's operating performance, resulting in persistent operating
deficits in the medium term. Another possible reason for a negative action
would be debt accumulation exceeding the levels envisaged in our base-case
scenario, resulting in refinancing risks.
We would consider positive rating actions if the city's budgetary performance
strengthened, in line with our upside scenario, in particular, if combined
with better visibility on the municipal companies' payables. In the longer
term, positive rating actions will likely depend on the institutionalization
of debt and liquidity policies, coupled with improvements in Ukraine's
institutional framework.
