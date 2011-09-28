(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Dnipropetrovsk's revenues have been strong, supported by grants from the Ukrainian government.

-- In our view, the spending and debt policies of the city's government are still cautious, likely resulting in strong operating margins and very low debt and debt service in the medium term.

-- We are raising our ratings on Dnipropetrovsk to 'B/uaA-'.

-- The stable outlook indicates that, despite existing spending pressures, cautious expenditure and debt policies, coupled with stronger sovereign support will likely result in strong operating surpluses and very low tax-supported debt and debt service for the city in 2011-2013.

--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its issuer credit rating on the Ukrainian City of Dnipropetrovsk to 'B' from 'B-' and its Ukraine national scale rating to 'uaA-' from 'uaBBB-'. The outlook is stable.

The rating actions reflect Dnipropetrovsk's cautious spending growth under stronger revenues, supported by sovereign government grants, as well as its still conservative approach to debt accumulation and very modest to zero debt service over the next two to three years.

The ratings reflect Ukraine's very weak public finance system, resulting in the city's low financial flexibility and predictability, material contingent liabilities related to municipal utilities, and concentrated economy. These constraints are mitigated by Dnipropetrovsk's zero to modest debt burden over the next two to three years, stronger financial support from the central government, and wealth levels that are higher than Ukraine's average.

The central government's control over the lion's share of the city's revenues and expenditures and what we consider to be Ukraine's volatile and underfunded system of public finance significantly reduce Dnipropetrovsk's financial predictability and flexibility.

Stronger operating grants from the central government, higher tax receipts because of economic recovery, and the positive contribution of new Ukrainian budget legislation all supported Dnipropetrovsk's strong operating performance in the first half of 2011.

Despite the improved revenue flow, the city's recently reelected management has demonstrated adherence to cautious spending policies. This will likely result in strong, although volatile, operating margins exceeding 5% of operating revenues in the medium term. The central government's willingness and ability to support Dnipropetrovsk's vital infrastructure projects--such as the construction of highways and underground transport systems--will result in stronger capital revenues and only modest deficits of just over 5% after capital accounts, in our view.

Subject to the approval of the central government, the city's tax-supported debt might somewhat increase in the medium term. This is because the city plans to coguarantee a EUR236 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD; AAA/Stable/A-1+) to the municipal metro company. However, according to our base-case scenario, the city's total debt, which includes the debt of non-self-supporting municipal companies and an existing guarantee against an EBRD loan to the water utility, is not likely to exceed 30% of consolidated operating revenues by 2013. This is because the EBRD projects are to be implemented in stages, with a very gradual withdrawal of funds.

The stable outlook indicates our expectation that, under our base-case scenario, the city's adherence to cautious expenditure policies and stronger central-government support are likely to result in operating surpluses exceeding 5% and only modest deficits after capital accounts over the medium term. This is despite existing spending pressures. The outlook also factors in the city's very low tax-supported debt and debt service in 2011-2013.

Negative rating actions could follow if operating expenditures, weaker revenues, or the municipal companies' financial position put additional stress on the city's operating performance, resulting in persistent operating deficits in the medium term. Another possible reason for a negative action would be debt accumulation exceeding the levels envisaged in our base-case scenario, resulting in refinancing risks.

We would consider positive rating actions if the city's budgetary performance strengthened, in line with our upside scenario, in particular, if combined with better visibility on the municipal companies' payables. In the longer term, positive rating actions will likely depend on the institutionalization of debt and liquidity policies, coupled with improvements in Ukraine's institutional framework.

