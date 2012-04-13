(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 -

Overview

-- In our view, Ivano-Frankivsk's operating revenues remain strong and its spending policies conservative, resulting in a stronger financial performance than we anticipated.

-- The city's borrowing plans appear to be consistently cautious.

-- We are raising our ratings on Ivano-Frankivsk to 'B/uaA-' from 'B-/uaBBB'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the city's continually prudent spending policies and likely revenue growth should result in a moderate budgetary performance in the medium term.

Rating Action

On April 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Ukraine's City of Ivano-Frankivsk to 'B' from 'B-' and its Ukraine national scale rating to 'uaA-' from 'uaBBB'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating actions reflect our view of the city's continuously conservative borrowing policies and improved budgetary performance, resulting in low debt service and good liquidity coverage.