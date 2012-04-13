(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Novo XI Trust - Chassis - an ABS transaction - final
ratings as follows:
INR1,567.6m Series A pass through certificates (PTCs): International Long-Term
Local-Currency Rating of 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch
AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR125.4m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit enhancement: National
Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The used and new commercial vehicle loan pool assigned to the trust is
originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL; 'Fitch
AA(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1+(ind)').
The final rating of the Series A PTCs addresses the timely payment of interest
and principal to the PTC investor by the scheduled maturity date of February
2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating of the
SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date
of February 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final
ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery
expertise of STFCL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the
credit enhancement provided.
The loans assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal
balance of INR1,567.6m at the cut-off date of 29 February 2012. In this
transaction, the credit enhancement is equal to 13% of principal outstanding,
consisting of first loss credit facility (FLCF) of 5% and SLCF of 8%, as of the
cut-off date. FLCF is provided by the originator in the form of fixed deposits
with account bank (IDBI Bank ; 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/'BBB-'/Stable) with lien marked
in favour of the trustee for the benefit of the investors. The SLCF is provided
in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by ICICI Bank
Ltd. ('BBB-'/Stable).
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the
transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to
determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of
expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate,
recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool
yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was
sufficient for the current rating level.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's
websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.