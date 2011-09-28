(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28- A slight uptick in defaults did little to deter stabilizing overall trends for U.S. bank TruPS CDOs, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Bank TruPS CDO defaults rose 0.28% to 16.5% from 16.2% last month due to the same percentage of August deferrals transitioning to default. 'The increase in bank TruPS CDO defaults was driven by previously deferring banks,' said Director Johann Juan.

Despite the increase, combined bank TruPS CDO default and deferral rates remained stable at 32.62%.

There have been 56 new deferrals through the end of August, compared to 109 new deferrals through August 2010. New defaults are also trending lower, with 30 new defaults through the end of August compared to 54 through August of last year.

'At its current pace, the rate of new bank TruPS CDO defaults will remain notably lower than 2010,' said Director Johann Juan.

At the end of August, 186 bank issuers were in default, representing approximately $6.2 billion held across 83 TruPS CDOs. Additionally, 387 deferring bank issuers were impacting interest payments on $6.1 billion of collateral held by 84 TruPS CDOs.

