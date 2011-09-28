German industry output posts steepest monthly fall since Jan 2009
BERLIN, Feb 7 Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years, data showed on Tuesday.
Sept 28- A slight uptick in defaults did little to deter stabilizing overall trends for U.S. bank TruPS CDOs, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
Bank TruPS CDO defaults rose 0.28% to 16.5% from 16.2% last month due to the same percentage of August deferrals transitioning to default. 'The increase in bank TruPS CDO defaults was driven by previously deferring banks,' said Director Johann Juan.
Despite the increase, combined bank TruPS CDO default and deferral rates remained stable at 32.62%.
There have been 56 new deferrals through the end of August, compared to 109 new deferrals through August 2010. New defaults are also trending lower, with 30 new defaults through the end of August compared to 54 through August of last year.
'At its current pace, the rate of new bank TruPS CDO defaults will remain notably lower than 2010,' said Director Johann Juan.
At the end of August, 186 bank issuers were in default, representing approximately $6.2 billion held across 83 TruPS CDOs. Additionally, 387 deferring bank issuers were impacting interest payments on $6.1 billion of collateral held by 84 TruPS CDOs.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged higher on Tuesday, shrugging off tepid demand at an auction of inflation-linked 10-year bonds, as investors continued to puzzle over the Bank of Japan's stance on JGB purchases.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.