Sept 28- Fitch Ratings has assigned UK-based Lincoln College, Oxford's 'AAA' Long-term foreign and local currency ratings and an 'F1+' Short-term foreign currency rating. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The rating reflects Fitch's assessment of Oxford University, an institution composed of the informal and formal arrangements of the University and its 36 colleges (including Lincoln) which are bound together into an interdependent system of autonomous or quasi-autonomous parts. The ratings also reflect enduring student demand, academic excellence and growth in endowment. Oxford University's outstanding worldwide reputation and attractiveness ensures that student demand remains high. Although the size of Lincoln College, in terms of student numbers and revenues is modest, Fitch's 'AAA' ratings factors in the College's close relationship within the Oxford University institution, which in total has over 20,900 students and aggregate revenues of close to GBP290m.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that student demand will remain high and that the expected growth in endowment and student fees will compensate for the reduction in public funding. A negative action could be triggered by a dilution of the financial and governance arrangements which regulate the collegiate systems and weakening of the institution's implicit support. An increase in debt higher than the levels of the general endowment fund could also lead to a negative rating action.

Lincoln has reported low operating margins due to its status as a not-for-profit organisation. The College's income has gradually grown, supported by endowment income, residences, conferences and catering revenue, and Lincoln has reported operating surpluses for the past eight years. Fitch expects the college to maintain operating surpluses in the medium term due to tighter control on expenditure.

Lincoln also receives indirect public funding through the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE) via the University. In 2010, HEFCE grants represented 19% of the College's income. Although this represents just over a 1% increase yoy, future funding is expected to decrease in the near future due to the spending cuts to higher education funding by the Government's Spending Review. Proposed reforms will take place from September 2012. However, to compensate for this, fees from UK/EU students are expected to increase by nearly 3x by this date.

Increasing levels of endowment funds support income. In FY10, around 33% of income was from Lincoln's investment holdings and endowment rose to GBP65m in FY10. The college was debt free at YE10 and is not expected to exceed GBP10m in the medium term.

Lincoln's expenditure profile contains numerous rigid items. Staff costs account for 55% of expenditure in 2010, which along with UK university/college sector, is its most significant expense.

Lincoln College has about 624 students, of whom half are undergraduates. It provides tutorial teaching across a range of undergraduate programmes available at the University and accepts graduate students across the full range of the university's post-graduate programmes.