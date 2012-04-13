(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 - The earnings season kicks off with credit default swap (CDS) spreads on two major
banks tightening and spreads on another bank underperforming, according to Fitch Solutions in
its latest earnings commentary.
CDS on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (reporting earnings today) have come in 10% over the
past quarter. Spreads for JP Morgan have widened in recent weeks, though
according to Author and Director Diana Allmendinger, 'the spread movement is in
line with the broader banking sector.' CDS liquidity for JPMorgan increased over
that time period, moving up six rankings to trade in the seventh regional
percentile.
Sentiment appears to be more solid overall for Wells Fargo (also reporting
today), with CDS tightening 25%. CDS on Wells Fargo have become slightly less
liquid over the quarter, down two rankings to trade in the seventh regional
percentile.
The same cannot be said for Citigroup Inc. (reporting Monday), with CDS spreads
widening 8% over the past quarter. More glaringly, Citigroup's CDS have come out
25% over the previous week. With CDS liquidity for Citigroup now trading up in
the second regional percentile, 'the CDS market appears to be questioning the
future direction in the price of credit protection on Citigroup's debt,' said
Allmendinger.
