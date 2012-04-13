(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 -
Summary analysis -- Communaute d'agglomeration de Grenoble-Alpes -- 13-Apr-2012
Metropole
CREDIT RATING: --/--/A-1+ Country: France
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 --/A-1+ --/A-1+
Rationale
The rating reflects our view of the Communaute d'Agglomeration de
Grenoble-Alpes Metropole's (La Metro) "positive" liquidity position under our
criteria. It also reflects our view of the "predictable and well-balanced"
institutional framework for French intercities and La Metro's good operating
margin compared with peers', revenue flexibility, and wealthy economy despite
some sector concentration. That said, La Metro's very high consolidated debt
burden and lack of a clear financial strategy constrain our view of its
long-term creditworthiness.