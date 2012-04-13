(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 -
Summary analysis -- SMTC Grenoble --------------------------------- 13-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1+ Country: France
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1+ A+/A-1+
Rationale
The long-term rating on Syndicat Mixte des Transports en Commun de
l'Agglomeration Grenobloise (Smtc Grenoble), the transportation authority of
the French intercity structure of Communaute d'agglomeration de Grenoble-Alpes
Metropole (La Metro; --/--/A-1+), reflects our opinion that there is an
"almost certain" likelihood, as our criteria define the term, that La Metro
would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of
financial distress. We assess Smtc Grenoble's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) at 'a'.