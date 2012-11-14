UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Nov 14 British drinks company Britvic has agreed the terms of an all-share merger with A.G. Barr, creating one of the largest soft drinks companies in Europe.
The merger ratio will be 0.816 A.G Barr shares for every Britvic share held, leaving Britvic shareholders with approximately 63 percent of the new company and A.G. Barr shareholders with 37 percent.
The companies predict that the merger will amount to 40 million pounds ($64 million) in cost savings and extra revenue each year.
The new combined company will be called "Barr Britvic Soft Drinks plc".
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources