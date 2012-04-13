(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 13 -
OVERVIEW
-- Based on our review of the two loans backing LEO-MESDAG, we consider
that refinance risks have increased, as has our expectation of principal
losses.
-- Consequently, we have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in
this transaction.
-- Applying our criteria for interest-only securities, we have also
withdrawn our rating on the class X notes.
-- LEO-MESDAG is a European CMBS transaction that closed in September
2006 with an initial note balance of EUR1.05 billion.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS.
However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our
future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The
criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this
transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all classes of notes
in LEO-MESDAG B.V. At the same time, we have removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on
class A and X notes, and have withdrawn our rating on the class X notes (see list below).
LEO-MESDAG is a European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)
transaction that closed in September 2006. It is backed by two interest-only
loans totaling EUR1.05 billion, which are secured by a portfolio of 71 freehold
and long-leasehold retail and department store properties, and three
multistorey car parks. The first loan (A1) has a total commitment of EUR1.0
billion and a final maturity date in August 2016. The second loan (A2) has a
total commitment of EUR50.0 million, is fully subordinated to the A1 loan, and
has a final maturity date in August 2017. The issuer used the issuance of the
class Y notes (EUR50 million, unrated) to fund the A2 loan. The legal final
maturity date for all the notes is in August 2019.